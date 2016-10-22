Bulldogs secure playoff spot with big offensive night

Image Gallery: HS Football: Oakwood vs Salt Fork » more Photo by: Holly Hart Oakwood's Colby Smiley (right) runs the ball in the first quarter. Oakwood vs Salt Fork football, Friday, October 21, 2016 at Oakwood High School.

EFFINGHAM — Mahomet-Seymour had to win Friday night on the road at Effingham. The Bulldogs’ five wins had them playoff eligible, but their chances weren’t great for an at-large berth.

A 20-0 third-quarter lead might have slipped away with an Effingham rally that tied the game in the fourth quarter, but M-S had an answer of its own to pull out a 33-20 victory.

“We told our kids it was a very, very iffy proposition if we didn’t get this win,” M-S coach Keith Pogue said. “The thing I’m proud of is when we were challenged like that, the kids stepped up and scored a couple for us. I think it did show the kind of resiliency and toughness to come through in the end when we were in unfamiliar territory. We were not used to being up 20 to nothing. They had the resiliency to keep coming at (Effingham) and take care of business.”

The win puts M-S back in the playoffs after a rare absence last season. Last year’s regular-season finale against Effingham (3-6) ended in a 34-28 loss that left the Bulldogs (6-3) a win short of playoff eligibility.

“I think it was super important to our seniors,” Pogue said. “They were in that locker room last year (after the loss to the Flaming Hearts), and they didn’t want to have that feeling again. I think that has a lot to do with the way they came out driven to get it done (Friday).”

Bulldogs quarterback Connor Thomas completed 9 of 21 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Joshua Johnson caught them both, racking up 95 yards on his two receiving scores.

“We threw the ball more than we’ve thrown it all year, and Connor Thomas had a great game,” Pogue said. “We had confidence this week in our throwing game and play action, and we got some really big plays.”

Hunter Crowley rushed eight times for 85 yards and the final M-S touchdown. Pogue credited his senior back’s rumbling big gain to put the Bulldogs in scoring position after Effingham tied the game at 20 as a critical moment.

“That was a real big turning point because I could see we took the air out of their sails and took over the game from there,” Pogue said.

Tristan Leever added a pair of rushing scores for M-S, including the one set up by Crowley’s big run.

Defensively, M-S was led by Zach Daebelliehn with 13 tackles. Daunte Roberts added 10 and Crowley nine.

The Bulldogs’ win makes for a much less stressful “Selection Saturday,” as the full playoff field is announced today.

“We can plan our playoff get-together,” Pogue said. “We can do all those things without the trepidation. If we lose, then I’m scrambling to look at how everyone else did in our conference and what our nonconference opponents did. It’s a huge, huge relief.”