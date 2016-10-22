Comets' resilience leads to playoff qualification

Image Gallery: HS Football: Oakwood vs Salt Fork » more Photo by: Holly Hart Oakwood's Colby Smiley (right) runs the ball in the first quarter. Oakwood vs Salt Fork football, Friday, October 21, 2016 at Oakwood High School.

FITHIAN — The margin between Oakwood returning to the playoffs or sitting at home again come postseason time was the length of Skylar Bolton’s diving leap with 29 seconds left and the inches between Austin Urso’s feet and the sideline 24 seconds later in Friday’s decisive game against Salt Fork.

It added up to a 26-24 Oakwood win to give the Comets their fifth win and, likely, every player on the roster his first taste of the postseason.

“I think I’m in shock right now still,” first-year coach Wade DeVries said. “It was a heck of a finish. Holy cow.”

As the final minute wound down with the Comets (5-4, 4-2 Vermilion Valley) trailing 24-20, the Oakwood student section that has been filled throughout a resurgent season ran from the left side of the stands to the right to get as close to the ball as possible.

With just over 30 seconds remaining, Bolton took the handoff from quarterback Chase Vinson at the 8-yard line, nearly tripped over an offensive lineman and ran to the right side of the field.

His only route to the end zone, he saw, was through the air. So, at the 2-yard line, he leaped forward, stretched his body and held the ball just across the goal line.

“I got to the edge, saw an opening and jumped to the edge,” said Bolton, who ran for three touchdowns. “I knew that was all I had to do. It was the biggest play of the night.”

Urso may have something to say about that.

After Oakwood’s late score, Salt Fork put 2015 All-State receiver Caleb Fauver, who has played quarterback this season, out wide. Two plays into the Storm’s ensuing drive, quarterback Gage Romack hit Fauver at the 29-yard line.

After another catch and an Oakwood penalty for a late hit, the Storm (5-4, 3-3) had the ball at the 10-yard line with 11 seconds remaining and a capable kicker in All-Area soccer player Dawson LaBaw waiting on the sideline.

“We figured we had plenty of time to run a play,” said Salt Fork coach Brian Plotner, whose team will likely qualify for the postseason on the tiebreaker of opponents’ wins. “We thought as long as we avoided a sack or a turnover, we’d be in the same boat.”

But on next play, Romack threw a pass to Fauver on the sideline, and Urso stepped in between the two Salt Fork players and caught the ball.

“I knew I had it,” Urso said. “I just had to make sure both of my feet were inbounds.”

They were. And in his first season with a team that won just nine games the previous four seasons, DeVries led his team to postseason eligibility with a comfortable amount of playoff points.

“I told my dad when I showed up in July and said, ‘We’re a playoff team,’ ” DeVries said. “Now it could have gone either way this game, and we could have finished 4-5, and we’re not (qualified for the postseason).

“It takes you getting there once, and then it becomes the expectation. Hopefully that’s where we’re headed. But I still want to play this year.”