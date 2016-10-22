Sunday Conversation: Andy Romine

In two years under head coach Andy Romine, Tuscola football hasn’t missed a beat, with back-to-back undefeated regular seasons. After spending seven years as an assistant with the program, the second-year head coach has the Warriors primed for a deep playoff run this fall.



The News-Gazette caught up with Romine this week to talk about his team, his transition from assistant to head coach at Tuscola and more heading into the IHSA State Playoffs:



You’re in Year 2 as Tuscola’s head coach but have been with the program since 2008, when you started as an assistant. How has the community embraced you as their football coach?



To be quite honest with you, I don’t hear from our community that much, but they’re very supportive of our program. I don’t hear from them directly, but indirectly the support is fantastic. We have everything we need, and we have lots of people at our games. The support for our program and the environment at our games, in my opinion, is different than most others. I don’t think it’s necessarily me, but I think they embrace our program at a level that is as high as any around. It’s fantastic from that standpoint, and to piggyback off that, I think that Tuscola, Illinois, is one of the few communities left that steadfastly identifies with its high school football team. It is a high school football town. I think we have great support for all of our athletics, but I think there’s a level of support for our football team that isn’t seen in a lot of towns in 2016.



What’s the biggest difference between being the head coach compared to being an assistant coach?



The paperwork side of it is greater, obviously, but from a football side of things, it’s not a ton different. Our practice structures are similar but maybe a little faster-paced. I had a lot of responsibility here as an assistant football coach. There is really no difference from a football standpoint, I would say. I did all of our defensive practice plan as an assistant coach, and now I do all of our planning, offensively and defensively, for practice structure, but we have a defensive coordinator that finalizes our game plans and things. He does a lot of the game-planning on that side of the ball, but my responsibilities are identical when it comes to football. It’s just the secretarial side of things like playoff shirts and summer schedules and those things like that.



When did you know you wanted to be a football coach?



When I was in eighth grade. It was that early. Besides my parents, my greatest influences of my life were my teachers and my coaches, bar none. It’s not even close. I had some really great coaches growing up, and I wanted to follow that path because I saw what they could do for me, and I thought if people can make that much of a difference in that capacity, I and the guys that I work with are able to do it for the kids we have now.



What was Andy Romine like as a high school football player with South Piatt?



Average at best. To be honest, I was what a lot of our kids at Tuscola are. Not terribly talented, thought the game very well, and worked at it to be as good as I was, which again, wasn’t very great. I was forced to learn the mental side of the game just in order to keep up, and I was fortunate enough to have some nice football coaches.



You replaced Rick Reinhart, who won a state title in 2009. How much pressure did you feel taking over his job?



No. I’ve been here since '08. The expectations here are what the expectations are. My dad helps me keep things in perspective a lot. When I’m frustrated with something, he’ll constantly tell me, ‘Would you rather be somewhere where the expectations are not like that?’ And I don’t ever get frustrated with the expectations, but there’s a lot of benefits to coaching and playing in Tuscola compared to other places, so I try to keep that in perspective. The expectations, for me, it’s one of the biggest advantages because it’s not a pressure deal. The kids carry those expectations as well.



How special is playoff football?



We’ve been hitting on that — the end is near. I’ll be honest with you. I love college basketball, I love college football bowl season, I could leave professional sports before I watch them, but to me, what kids in Tuscola get to experience with playoff football, we talk about it’s an opportunity to make some of the best memories of your entire life. When your life is coming to a close, you get to do it with some of the people who will be some of the most special in your life — your high school friends. The amount of work that they put in together; number one, I think it’s deserving, and number two, I think our kids really take it to heart that it’s time to really make memories with their best of friends, and it’s the last true chance they get to do it, when they’re seniors in high school. Our seniors take that very, very seriously, and I think that helps our preparation.



What do you think of Lovie Smith’s first season at Illinois?



I don’t have a ton of time to watch it. It’s exciting when they’re good. I don’t watch nearly as much college football as I would like to because you get so busy with your own high school.



Do you have any time off during the season?



I try to go to breakfast with my family, either Saturday morning or Sunday morning, one of the two. Outside of that, we have a team dinner one night, a JV game one night, a freshman game one night, a varsity game one night, and then we have to game-plan, which takes quite a bit of time, and we have coaches’ meetings and things. Not a ton of time off.

Tell us about your family.



My wife, Gina, and I have been married since 2010, and we have two children. Callen is a boy, and he’s age 3, and we have a daughter who is just over a year old, Aja. My wife cooks one of our team meals every week on Tuesday nights. Callen goes to nearly every young-level game with me. He loves it, and I love the relationship he develops with our players. They’re like a bunch of older brothers, and he thinks the world of them, which is pretty cool.

State title or bust this season for Tuscola?



We don’t talk about it much. We’ve been to the title game enough here, but I think that our town and I will be happy if our kids prepare as hard as they possibly can and lay it all out on the line on Saturday, every Saturday of the playoffs. If we do that, we feel like we have a chance to compete every time and advance to the next round. If it happens, it happens, it’s great and it’s exciting, and that’s what I’m getting at when I talk about building memories. I don’t think that you ever want to say ‘state title or bust’ because if you do, you can never become happy and really satisfied with what your kids accomplished, and I think that’s a terrible situation to put them in. So we’re happy with them to prepare as hard as they can, compete as hard as they can and give themselves a chance to win every Saturday. We’re good enough to do it. If it happens that in the end someone ends up beating us but we prepared the right way, then we’ll live with that result as well.



