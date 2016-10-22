Week 9 prep football roundup

Image Gallery: HS Football: A-L-A-H vs. VG/H » more Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond vs. Villa Grove/Heritage in a prep football game at Arthur High School on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.

Normal Community 54, Champaign Central 14

NORMAL — Champaign Central needed a win in its regular-season finale to reach playoff eligibility — something that seemed to be slipping out of reach following a 1-3 start to the season. But after holding their own and splitting a pair of high-scoring games the past two weeks, the Maroons couldn’t keep up with Normal. Central trailed 35-0 at halftime and faced a running clock early in the third quarter of a Big 12 game.

The Maroons got on the board with 7 minutes, 47 seconds remaining in the third quarter on a 63-yard touchdown run by Jake Beesley. He paired that with another 63-yard scoring run with 7:22 left in the fourth.



Danville 77, Bloomington 54

BLOOMINGTON — Danville snapped a two-game losing streak in a big way against Bloomington in the final game of the regular season, racking up more than 600 yards of total offense in the Big 12 win.

The Vikings led 42-26 at halftime, tacking on a late second-quarter score with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Quentin Smith to Darryl Kelley — a third for the duo in the first half. Smith threw for four touchdown passes in the first half and rushed for two more and added two more touchdown passes in the second half.

Jerry Reed had two second-half rushing touchdowns, and Justin Daubaris a third to wrap up Danville’s dominant offensive performance.



Peoria Richwoods 33, Centennial 32

CHAMPAIGN — Centennial took a 26-18 fourth-quarter lead on an interception return for a touchdown by Anterio Allen. But that lead slipped away from the Chargers in Big 12 play. Richwoods answered a minute later to tie the game, and the Knights got the overtime win when Centennial couldn’t convert after its touchdown in the extra period.



Urbana 34, Peoria Manual 26

PEORIA — Urbana racked up 323 yards of total offense, mixing run and pass all night, to win its first game of the season in Big 12 action. The Tigers dueled with Manual to a 12-12 tie at halftime before breaking away with 14 points in the third quarter.

Urbana quarterback Tyler Kyburz completed 10 of 22 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns — both to Jamon Carter-Grady — while D’mitri Turner-Winston rushed eight times for 118 yards and a touchdown and Christian Phillips totaled 37 yards and a touchdown on three carries.



Tuscola 52, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 7

SULLIVAN — Tuscola finished an undefeated regular season for the 20th time in school history behind a 28-point opening quarter in Central Illinois Conference action.

Lukas Hortin broke a pair of 34-yard runs for touchdowns while Jarret Heath and Kaleb Williams also found the end zone on the ground to lift the Warriors to their opening-period edge.

Williams later had two more touchdown rushes for Tuscola, and Luke Sluder contributed a 51-yard scoring rush in the fourth quarter.

Luke Harlin found Ty Nichols on a 61-yard passing play for S/OV’s lone score.



Clinton 42, Meridian 14

MACON — Alec Cooley rushed for a touchdown from 42 yards out on the second play from scrimmage, fueling an eventual rout for the Maroons in CIC play. Cooley had rushing touchdowns of 16 and 2 yards later in the game.

Clinton also received a 54-yard interception return for a touchdown from Bryson Carson and a scoring pass from Dalton Whitted to Jacob Hospelhorn.



Ridgeview/Lexington 21, Fieldcrest 15

COLFAX — Ridgeview/Lexington finished the season on a high note, snapping a three-game losing streak in the Heart of Illinois Conference Large matchup. Josh Hardman rushed 17 times for 79 yards to lead the Mustangs and caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Devon Kelly with 12 seconds left to play to seal the come-from-behind win.



LeRoy 43, Fisher 6

LeROY — For the 25th time in program history and the third time in as many years, LeRoy is back in the playoffs.

“Obviously, we are very proud,” LeRoy head coach BJ Zeleznik said after the team’s sixth win of the season, this one in HOIC Small play. “There’s a lot of people that put in a lot of work to get this moment. We have a football family in LeRoy and this moment is important for a lot of people.”

The Panthers outgained Fisher 356-97.

“It feels awesome. That’s pretty much it,” senior captain Dalton Noe said. “We’ve been working really hard every day, just coming out and making the grind.”

Noe had three catches for 32 yards in the game, scoring one touchdown and accounting for all of LeRoy’s receiving yardage. The touchdown toss came from fellow captain Brett Egan, but the majority of the damage was once again done on the ground.

Senior Trevor Bulington piled up 229 rushing yards and three scores on his 20 carries for the Panthers. Sophomore Gabe Bennett added seven carries for 74 yards and scored twice.

The Panthers defense, led by senior captains Alex LaMont and Brandon Bagnell, did not allow the Bunnies to find the end zone until the third quarter. The score, a pass to Jaden Jones-Watkins, came against the second-team Panthers defense.

With the win, LaMont has his eye on another surprise LeRoy playoff run.

“We’re 6-3, and that’s the same record we had last year (when the team made the semifinals),” he said. “I think we are just going to keep rolling. Anything can happen.”

Jerry Nowicki

GCMS 53, Heyworth 6

GIBSON CITY — Senior Night was extra special for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley coach Mike Allen, who earned the 100th win of his career and honored senior sons Keegan and Austin during the pregame ceremony.

“To have both fall on the same night is pretty special,” Allen said. “But, it wasn’t about (the 100th win). It was about the seniors and the team winning the conference championship. I’ve been blessed with a lot of talent and a lot of great coaches.”

As for the big plays in the HOIC Small game, those came on special teams by junior Mitch McNutt.

The Falcons’ leading rusher this season, McNutt returned a kickoff 75 yards in addition to a pair of punt returns (57 and 47 yards). He added two rushing scores, giving McNutt five touchdowns in the game.

“The blocking was perfect, especially Casey Callaway,” McNutt said of the special teams touchdowns. “There were holes, and I was left with a man to beat.”

Ryan Ferguson

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47, Dwight 28

DWIGHT — For the second year in a row, Paxton-Buckley-Loda is the Sangamon Valley Conference champion.

The Panthers clinched the outright title with a victory over Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington.

“It feels great,” PBL coach Jeff Graham said. “I’m proud of our kids. I’m excited for our kids. I’m happy with the effort they’ve given and the work they’ve put in.”

The Panthers (8-1, 6-0 SVC) overcame a 12-6 first-quarter deficit by outscoring the Trojans 20-0 in the second quarter.

After PBL quarterback Dalton Coplea tied the game with a 6-yard touchdown run — his second scoring run of the game — he completed a pass to Andrew Zenner for the go-ahead 2-point conversion 10:20 left in the second quarter.

After Stefano Rodriguez tackled Dwight’s Austin Kavanaugh on a fourth-and-1 on PBL’s 44-yard line to force a turnover on downs, Coplea found Zenner again for a 3-yard touchdown with 3:16 left in the first half to extend the Panthers’ lead to 20-12.

With 22.7 seconds remaining in the half, Coplea tossed his second touchdown pass —11 yards to Cole Eshleman.

Coplea would finish the game with five touchdowns through the air and ground combined as he threw his touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to Zenner.

“Dalton did well. He threw the ball well,” Graham said. “The line gave him time up front.”

After Dwight cut its deficit to 26-20 with a touchdown pass from Justin Fox to Blake Graham, PBL’s Keanan Crabb returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to extend PBL’s lead to 34-20 with 2:22 to go in the third quarter.

“Keanan just turned it on and got some good blocking, and it worked out well,” Graham said.

Andrew Rosten

Watseka/St. Anne 41, Iroquois West 24

WATSEKA — Watseka/St. Anne quarterback Brendan Fletcher set the tone early against Iroquois West, hitting Joey Jaskula for a 9-yard touchdown. Fletcher completed 14 more passes, going 15 of 20 for 332 yards and four touchdowns in the Warriors’ regular-season finale win in Sangamon Valley play. Hunter Lee, who caught four passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns, added a 73-yard rushing score to his haul.

Jacob Connor rushed 26 times for 192 yards and a touchdown to pace the Iroquois West offense. Clayton Thorne added 63 yards and a touchdown of his own on 14 carries.



Westville 58, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

GEORGETOWN — Westville rushed out to a 48-0 halftime lead in the Coal Bucket Game and never let up in Vermilion Valley play, concluding its season with a perfect 9-0 record.

“Coal Bucket Game, it’s a special game,” Tigers coach Guy Goodlove said. “It doesn’t take much to get motivated for both teams.”

Westville was able to carry its motivation further behind a relentless offensive attack. Duncan Hathaway collected three touchdowns on just six passes, while Ladavaion Severado found the end zone twice on just three rushes.

Goodlove also praised the play of middle linebacker Logan Noel, who corralled 12 tackles. Beau Prater added an interception for the Tigers.

“We’re playing good football right now,” Goodlove said, adding that his team is “on the bubble” with regard to playing in Class 2A or 3A this postseason. “No matter where we land, we’re playing very well right now.”



HASAAP 40, Milford/Cissna Park 34

MILFORD — Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac collected its first win of the season by outlasting the host Bearcats in a VVC regular-season finale.



Unity 24, BCC 23

TOLONO —Unity had a little work to do in the second half, trailing Bloomington Central Catholic by six. That jumped to nine when the Saints opened the third quarter with a field goal. Bobby Barnard hit a field goal of his own late in the third quarter, Jake Reno found the end zone early in the fourth and a successful PAT by Barnard with 10:27 to play was the difference maker in the Rockets’ nonconference win.



Monticello 68, Monmouth-Roseville 27

MONTICELLO — The Sages completed an undefeated regular season for the first time since 1991 by stomping Monmouth-Roseville in nonconference play.

Monticello led just 34-20 at halftime, but Isiah Florey broke an 80-yard rushing touchdown on the second half’s opening play, pushing the Sages on their way to a rout. Other big offensive plays came from Lucas Lieb with a 43-yard rushing score and Nathan Graham with a 38-yard receiving touchdown.



Bismarck-Henning 29, St. Thomas More 28

BISMARCK — A nonconference game between two playoff-bound teams came down to a scoreless drive.

But, Bismarck-Henning coach Mark Dodd said, a Blue Devils fourth-quarter possession ate enough time off the clock to prevent the Sabers from mounting a comeback.

“Literally, we just kind of hung on,” Dodd said. “The offensive line did a great job controlling the line of scrimmage. The defense did a nice job in the second half. I’m really pleased with that.”

B-H was fueled by the rushing game of Izaack Kitchens, who churned out 298 yards and three touchdowns, including the eventual game-winner, on 31 attempts. The effort allowed Kitchens to break the school’s single-game rushing yardage mark for the second time this year.

“(Kitchens has) just that rare combination, he’s got speed but he’s also very quick,” Dodd said. “He’s a rare, special kid.”

Dodd felt similarly about STM quarterback DJ Lee, whom Dodd said was “toying with us most of the time.” Lee found the end zone twice on the ground and finished with 232 all-purpose yards.

Both squads received strong secondary support from one other source. For the Blue Devils, Dakota Akins had a touchdown while rushing for 180 yards. For the Sabers, Brayden Roeder collected two rushing touchdowns while compiling 132 yards.



St. Joseph-Ogden 42, Prairie Central 22

ST. JOSEPH —St. Joseph-Ogden jumped out to a 28-point halftime lead and pushed its advantage to 36 points by the end of the third quarter before cruising to a crucial fifth win against Prairie Central.

The nonconference victory means the Spartans are again playoff eligible for the 26th straight season.

Marty Wright completed 12 of 21 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns to lead the SJ-O offense. Tegan Poole rushed 17 times for 149 yards and two scores of his own, while Dwight Colvin added 10 carries for 73 yards.

Matt Kerns had 22 carries for 118 yards to pace Prairie Central offensively, but it was Hawks quarterback Billy Printz who found the end zone. He rushed nine times for 31 yards and two touchdowns.



Mount Zion 49, Rantoul 0

RANTOUL — State-ranked Mount Zion took early control and didn’t falter in beating Rantoul at Bill Walsh Field in nonconference play. The No. 7 team in Class 4A flexed its muscles with a five-play, 80-yard scoring drive on the first possession of the game, capped by a 9-yard touchdown run by Garett May. Rantoul had no answer and trailed 42-0 by halftime.



Argenta-Oreana 42, Cumberland 22

ARGENTA —Argenta-Oreana was in catch-up mode from the first quarter on against Cumberland, but catch up the Bombers did in Little Okaw Valley nonconference action. Cumberland took a 16-14 lead into halftime only to be outscored 28-6 in the second half as the A-O offense got on track.

Bombers quarterback Brody Ulrey threw for two second-half touchdowns and rushed for a pair more in the successful comeback. He finished the game 18 of 29 for 275 yards through the air and rushed 14 times for 31 more yards. Makhi Stanley added 92 yards and a touchdown on four caries, while Skyler Peterson rushed 13 times for 61 yards and a score.



Arcola 48, Oblong 14

ARCOLA — Daniel Mendoza and Conner Strader gave Arcola a potent 1-2 punch in the run game and connected through the air to pick apart the Oblong defense in the Purple Riders’ rout in LOVC nonconference action.

Mendoza rushed 19 times for 217 yards and two touchdowns, with Strader a complementary piece with 13 rushes for 119 yards. The junior quarterback did more damage with his arm, completing 12 of 14 passes for 168 yards and five touchdowns. Mendoza caught three passes for 5 yards and two touchdowns, while Myles Roberts and Martin Rund were also on the receiving end of a Strader touchdown pass.



Cerro Gordo/Bement 56, Martinsville 22

CERRO GORDO — The Broncos rolled over the Cardinals in LOVC nonconference play to conclude the year with three victories.



Sangamon Valley 42, Tri-County 20

NIANTIC — Dalton Skiles carried 35 times for 153 yards and a score and Dylan Campbell added two passing touchdowns among his 184 yards, but the Titans could not end the season on a positive note, dropping a LOVC nonconference game at home.

TJ Bishop (seven catches for 76 yards and a touchdown) and Daniel Henson (eight catches for 54 yards and a score) paced Tri-County’s receiving attack.



Villa Grove/Heritage 50, ALAH 20

ARTHUR — The Blue Devils made major headway with their passing game en route to a LOVC nonconference victory against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. VG/H outgained ALAH 266-42 through the air to overcome the Knights running three more offensive plays than the Blue Devils.