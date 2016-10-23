LIVE! Selection Saturday
Saturday wasn't particularly stressful for football teams in the News-Gazette area. The 17 playoff qualifiers either knew they were in, a benefit of winning at least six games, or had a pretty good idea their playoff points would be sufficient for an at-large berth.
Ten five-win teams across the state did find themselves on the outside looking in when the final qualifiers were announced early Saturday evening, but the six area teams that fell just short of the automatic berth were in the clear. Watseka, with 40 playoff points, was the lowest ranked of the area qualifiers, but the Warriors still boasted three more points than they needed.
The playoff pairings will be broadcast on CSN-Chicago starting at 8 p.m.
Here's who's in, and be sure to check back throughout the evening as final classes and first-round opponents (and possibly game times) are updated:
Class 1A
No. 13 Oakwood (5-4) at No. 4 Freeport Aquin (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
No. 12 LeRoy (6-3) at No. 5 Hiawatha (7-2), 1 p.m. Saturday
No. 14 Salt Fork (5-4) at No. 3 Stockton (9-0)
No. 16 Oblong (5-4) at No. 1 Tuscola (9-0)
No. 12 Hardin Calhoun (6-3) at No. 4 Arcola (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
No. 14 Warrensburg-Latham (5-4) at No. 3 Argenta-Oreana (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
Class 2A
No. 10 El Paso-Gridley (6-3) at No. 7 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday
No. 14 St. Thomas More (6-3) at No. 3 West Hancock (9-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
No. 11 Sangamon Valley (6-3) at No. 6 Bismarck-Henning (7-2), 6 p.m. Saturday
Class 3A
No. 16 St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) at No. 1 IC Catholic (9-0)
No. 9 Mercer County at No. 8 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (8-1), 3 p.m. Saturday
No. 14 Marine Military (6-3) at No. 3 Westville (9-0)
No. 11 Clark (7-2) at No. 6 Monticello (9-0)
No. 10 Unity (7-2) at No. 7 Vandalia (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
Class 4A
No. 14 Watseka/St. Anne (5-4) at No. 3 Herrin (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
Class 5A
No. 12 Mahomet-Seymour (6-3) at No. 5 Centralia (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
Class 6A
No. 9 Chicago Perspectives/Leadership (7-2) at No. 8 Danville (7-2)
