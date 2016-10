Times set for most area football playoff games

Other Related Content 2016 IHSA football tournament playoff brackets

Seventeen area football teams will kick off their postseason this weekend. Here’s the dates and times we know so far for first-round games:

Class 1A

■ Oakwood (5-4) at Freeport Aquin (8-1), 2 p.m., Saturday

■ LeRoy (6-3) at Hiawatha (7-2), 1 p.m., Saturday

■ Salt Fork (5-4) at Stockton (9-0), TBD

■ Oblong (5-4) at Tuscola (9-0), TBD

■ Hardin Calhoun (6-3) at Arcola (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday

■ Warrensburg-Latham (5-4) at Argenta-Oreana (8-1), 1 p.m., Saturday



Class 2A

■ El Paso-Gridley (6-3) at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (7-2), 7 p.m., Friday

■ St. Thomas More (6-3) at West Hancock (9-0), 2 p.m., Saturday

■ Sangamon Valley (6-3) at Bismarck-Henning (7-2), 6 p.m., Saturday



Class 3A

■ St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) at Immaculate Conception Catholic (9-0), 4 p.m., Saturday

■ Mercer County (7-2) at Paxton-Buckley-Loda (8-1), 3 p.m., Saturday

■ Chicago Marine (6-3) at Westville (9-0), TBD

■ Chicago Clark (7-2) at Monticello (9-0), 2 p.m., Saturday

■ Unity (7-2) at Vandalia (8-1), 2 p.m., Saturday



Class 4A

■ Watseka/St. Anne (5-4) at Herrin (8-1), 2 p.m., Saturday



Class 5A

■ Mahomet-Seymour (6-3) at Centralia (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday



Class 6A

■ Chicago Perspectives/Leadership (7-2) at Danville (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday