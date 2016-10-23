Times set for most area football playoff games
Seventeen area football teams will kick off their postseason this weekend. Hereâ€™s the dates and times we know so far for first-round games:
Class 1A
â– Oakwood (5-4) at Freeport Aquin (8-1), 2 p.m., Saturday
â– LeRoy (6-3) at Hiawatha (7-2), 1 p.m., Saturday
â– Salt Fork (5-4) at Stockton (9-0), TBD
â– Oblong (5-4) at Tuscola (9-0), TBD
â– Hardin Calhoun (6-3) at Arcola (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday
â– Warrensburg-Latham (5-4) at Argenta-Oreana (8-1), 1 p.m., Saturday
Class 2A
â– El Paso-Gridley (6-3) at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (7-2), 7 p.m., Friday
â– St. Thomas More (6-3) at West Hancock (9-0), 2 p.m., Saturday
â– Sangamon Valley (6-3) at Bismarck-Henning (7-2), 6 p.m., Saturday
Class 3A
â– St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) at Immaculate Conception Catholic (9-0), 4 p.m., Saturday
â– Mercer County (7-2) at Paxton-Buckley-Loda (8-1), 3 p.m., Saturday
â– Chicago Marine (6-3) at Westville (9-0), TBD
â– Chicago Clark (7-2) at Monticello (9-0), 2 p.m., Saturday
â– Unity (7-2) at Vandalia (8-1), 2 p.m., Saturday
Class 4A
â– Watseka/St. Anne (5-4) at Herrin (8-1), 2 p.m., Saturday
Class 5A
â– Mahomet-Seymour (6-3) at Centralia (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday
Class 6A
â– Chicago Perspectives/Leadership (7-2) at Danville (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.