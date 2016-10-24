Area first-round playoff football times finalized

All first-round playoff dates and times for the 17 area high school football teams are known now. Hereâ€™s where you can find your favorite team in action this weekend:

Class 1A

â– Oakwood (5-4) at Freeport Aquin (8-1), 2 p.m., Saturday

â– LeRoy (6-3) at Hiawatha (7-2), 1 p.m., Saturday

â– Salt Fork (5-4) at Stockton (9-0), 3 p.m., Saturday

â– Oblong (5-4) at Tuscola (9-0), 3 p.m., Saturday

â– Hardin Calhoun (6-3) at Arcola (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday

â– Warrensburg-Latham (5-4) at Argenta-Oreana (8-1), 1 p.m., Saturday



Class 2A

â– El Paso-Gridley (6-3) at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (7-2), 7 p.m., Friday

â– St. Thomas More (6-3) at West Hancock (9-0), 2 p.m., Saturday

â– Sangamon Valley (6-3) at Bismarck-Henning (7-2), 6 p.m., Saturday



Class 3A

â– St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) at Immaculate Conception Catholic (9-0), 4 p.m., Saturday

â– Mercer County (7-2) at Paxton-Buckley-Loda (8-1), 3 p.m., Saturday

â– Chicago Marine (6-3) at Westville (9-0), 2 p.m., Saturday

â– Chicago Clark (7-2) at Monticello (9-0), 2 p.m., Saturday

â– Unity (7-2) at Vandalia (8-1), 2 p.m., Saturday



Class 4A

â– Watseka/St. Anne (5-4) at Herrin (8-1), 2 p.m., Saturday



Class 5A

â– Mahomet-Seymour (6-3) at Centralia (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday



Class 6A

â– Chicago Perspectives/Leadership (7-2) at Danville (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday