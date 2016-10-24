N-G Top 10: Football, Week 10
The playoffs get underway this weekend for 17 area squads. Sports editor Matt Daniels offers his latest rankings ahead of the action:
RANK, SCHOOL W-L PREV. FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFF PREVIEW
1. Monticello 9-0 1 Monticello coach Cully Welter could get his 200th career win Saturday against Chicago Clark (7-2), which had two forfeits this season — one for a loss and one for a win.
2. Tuscola 9-0 2 Warriors can get scouting report on Oblong (5-4) from their neighbors to the south. Arcola just beat the Panthers 48-14 in Week 9.
3. Westville 9-0 3 Chicago Marine (6-3) started season 1-2 before getting playoff-clinching “victory” in Week 9 with a forfeit win against Chicago Manley.
4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8-1 4 Panthers host Mercer County (7-2), which has won four in a row. Its only two losses this season are to Farmington and Kewanee Wethersfield, two programs with a combined 17-1 record.
5. Argenta-Oreana 8-1 5 Expect a high-scoring game when A-O hosts former Okaw Valley Conference foe Warrensburg-Latham (5-4). The Bombers average 42.4 points, while the Cardinals average 38 points.
6. Danville 7-2 6 Vikings back in playoffs for first time since 2011 with home game against Chicago Perspectives/Leadership (7-2), which handed perennial power Chicago Morgan Park its only loss.
7. Unity 7-2 7 Rockets head to Vandalia — the state’s second capital city — where the Vandals (8-1) are riding a seven-game win streak.
8. Bismarck-Henning 7-2 9 Blue Devils will welcome in Sangamon Valley, whose three losses in the Little Okaw Valley Northwest were all to playoff teams sporting a combined 23-4 record.
9. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7-2 — After starting 1-2, Falcons have won six straight. One of those losses, however, happened in Week 3 to El Paso-Gridley (6-3), the same team GCMS hosts Friday night.
10. Arcola 7-2 — Hardin Calhoun (6-3) visits the defending Class 1A state champs. Purple Riders have won five straight and are attempting to become first 1A team to repeat since Carthage (1998-2000).
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.