N-G Top 10: Football, Week 10

The playoffs get underway this weekend for 17 area squads. Sports editor Matt Daniels offers his latest rankings ahead of the action:



RANK, SCHOOL W-L PREV. FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFF PREVIEW

1. Monticello 9-0 1 Monticello coach Cully Welter could get his 200th career win Saturday against Chicago Clark (7-2), which had two forfeits this season — one for a loss and one for a win.

2. Tuscola 9-0 2 Warriors can get scouting report on Oblong (5-4) from their neighbors to the south. Arcola just beat the Panthers 48-14 in Week 9.

3. Westville 9-0 3 Chicago Marine (6-3) started season 1-2 before getting playoff-clinching “victory” in Week 9 with a forfeit win against Chicago Manley.

4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8-1 4 Panthers host Mercer County (7-2), which has won four in a row. Its only two losses this season are to Farmington and Kewanee Wethersfield, two programs with a combined 17-1 record.

5. Argenta-Oreana 8-1 5 Expect a high-scoring game when A-O hosts former Okaw Valley Conference foe Warrensburg-Latham (5-4). The Bombers average 42.4 points, while the Cardinals average 38 points.

6. Danville 7-2 6 Vikings back in playoffs for first time since 2011 with home game against Chicago Perspectives/Leadership (7-2), which handed perennial power Chicago Morgan Park its only loss.

7. Unity 7-2 7 Rockets head to Vandalia — the state’s second capital city — where the Vandals (8-1) are riding a seven-game win streak.

8. Bismarck-Henning 7-2 9 Blue Devils will welcome in Sangamon Valley, whose three losses in the Little Okaw Valley Northwest were all to playoff teams sporting a combined 23-4 record.

9. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7-2 — After starting 1-2, Falcons have won six straight. One of those losses, however, happened in Week 3 to El Paso-Gridley (6-3), the same team GCMS hosts Friday night.

10. Arcola 7-2 — Hardin Calhoun (6-3) visits the defending Class 1A state champs. Purple Riders have won five straight and are attempting to become first 1A team to repeat since Carthage (1998-2000).