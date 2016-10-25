On campus: Catching up with area standouts

■ Junior Gabi Rajic, from Urbana, swam the anchor leg for the record-setting Indiana 200-yard medley relay at the Hoosiers’ season opener against Texas and Florida. The unit’s mark of 1 minute, 55.72 seconds was more than a second faster than the previous record set last season. The two-time News-Gazette Girls’ Swimmer of the Year has swam on three of the top-five 200 medley relay times in program history. On Friday, Indiana will face Kentucky and Tennessee at 11 a.m. in Lexington, Ky.



■ Junior Trent Sherfield, from Danville, scored his first touchdown of the season on a 14-yard run for Vanderbilt in its 35-17 win against Tennessee State. In eight starts, Sherfield has 17 receptions for 141 yards and three carries for 27 yards. Vanderbilt will try for its second SEC win of the season when the Commodores are back in action at 11 a.m. on Nov. 5 at Auburn.



■ Junior Trent Wooten, from Paxton-Buckley-Loda, had two sacks for minus-22 yards for Knox in a narrow loss to Cornell College. Through seven games, the linebacker has 20 total tackles and 31/2 tackles for loss. The Prairie Fire (1-6) is on the road for a second consecutive week as it squares off against Lake Forest College at 1 p.m. on Saturday.



■ Sophomore Heidi Dague, from Tri-County, has played in 24 matches for Illinois Wesleyan’s volleyball team. She has 54 total blocks (nine solo, 45 assists), which is second on the team, as well as 101 kills. The 18-6 Titans host Anderson University of Indiana at 3:30 p.m. and DePauw at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.



■ Sophomore Alyssa Olson, from Champaign Central, has played in 72 sets for Elmhurst’s volleyball team. The Blue Jays middle hitter is eighth in the CCIW with 0.69 blocks per set. Elmhurst, which is ranked 16th in the latest AVCA Division III poll, will host Millikin at 7 tonight.



■ Junior Brennan Crose, from Hoopeston Area, has played in 16 matches for Judson University’s soccer team. Crose, who came to Judson after playing at Parkland, has four goals and two assists for the 6-8-2 Eagles. Judson hosts Saint Ambrose at 3 p.m. today.