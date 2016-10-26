Sages gearing up for playoff run

MONTICELLO — Monticello football coach Cully Welter knew he had plenty of talent on a roster that lost several senior starters from last season’s Class 3A quarterfinal run.

What he didn’t know was how refined that talent would be.

“I felt like the guys we’ve had coming back, we had confidence in their ability, we just felt like they needed to be a little bit more polished,” Welter said. “They needed to take care of some of the smaller details to become more refined in what they do, and if they do that, we could be more successful. I feel like they’ve done that.”

That included Nathan Graham, a speedy 5-foot-8, 140-pound receiver who sat out most of last year with an injury he suffered during the previous baseball season but is leading the area with 944 receiving yards on 56 catches and 14 touchdowns.

“Even at the end of the year last year he was starting, but you could tell that he didn’t have that quickness that kind of defines him,” Welter said. “He didn’t have that ability to stop and cut, and he didn’t have that as much last year as a junior, and to have that back this year is vital, especially when you have someone like Isiah (Florey) out there to kind of balance them out.”

With the 6-3, 215-pound Florey (38 catches, 756 yards, 12 TDs) on the other side of the ball, quarterback Caleb Hanson has feasted on opposing defenses to the tune of an area-leading 2,340 passing yards through the air and 29 touchdowns to go with just six interceptions.

Behind a potent passing attack that’s become more refined as the season progressed, the Sages are 9-0 heading into Saturday’s 2 p.m. kickoff at home against Chicago Clark in a 3A first-round playoff game, and are coming off the program’s first undefeated regular season since 1991.

“(Finishing the season undefeated) is something that we’ve thought about and talked about since we were little,” Graham said. “It’s unexplainable, I guess.”

Spartans ready to take on juggernaut

ST. JOSEPH — Only two teams scored a touchdown against Immaculate Conception Catholic this season.

Both of those teams, St. Laurence, which fell to the Knights 63-49 in Week 2, and Riverside-Brookfield, which lost 45-14 in Week 6, are preparing for the Class 6A playoffs after both finished 6-3.

Other than those two games, IC Catholic steamrolled through a schedule of teams ranging from classification enrollments of 350 to 1,435 students by a combined score of 360-3.

On Saturday, St. Joseph-Ogden will put its best foot forward to try to take down Goliath in Saturday’s 3A first-round playoff game at 4 p.m. on the road.

The Knights are the top overall seed in 3A, with SJ-O at No. 16 in the northern part of the 3A bracket.

“They’re athletic, they’re fast, that’s what stands out on film,” SJ-O coach Shawn Skinner said. “Their athleticism is just really obvious. ... We own this seed. We are our own worst enemies when it comes to where we end up getting seeded. We recognize that, we acknowledge that, we’re going to embrace it and move on.”

After finishing 5-4 this season, the Spartans qualified for the playoffs for the 26th straight time.

The Knights, meanwhile, have qualified for the playoffs five times in the last 15 seasons, but won state titles two of those years in 2002 and 2008.

“It’s important to acknowledge and recognize that it’s pretty special to be a part of a program who’s done this for 26 straight years,” Skinner said. “There’s an awful lot of kids who’d like to trade places with our kids ... (IC Catholic is) a good program, they’ve got a nice team, but maybe they ought to look at us because they don’t make the playoffs every year. Maybe they need to look at what we do right that we’re in it every year. I don’t get confronted with the people on the other side of the field.”



Purple Riders see familiar foe

ARCOLA — Arcola coach Zach Zehr thought he knew what to expect when he pulled up game film of Hardin Calhoun, the Purple Riders’ Class 1A first-round opponent this Saturday.

The Warriors, after all, graduated few seniors from the team that the Purple Riders beat in the first round last year on their way to a 1A state title.

Instead, he saw something much different.

“Watching the film, I was surprised,” Zehr said. “I turned it on, and I didn’t see what I thought I was going to see.”

Whereas the Warriors were an option team last year, Zehr saw them lean on 6-foot, 230-pound fullback Jacob Watters, a converted lineman, to bulldoze forward behind the team’s strong offensive line.

“They’re predicated on their offensive line, getting movement backwards and then working it in behind him and getting 4, 5 yards at a time,” Zehr said. “I think that overall this will be the best offensive line that we’ve seen all year and the biggest back that we’ve seen all year. It’s a different style than we’ve seen all year.”

Of course, last year’s preparation won’t help the Warriors much, at least in terms of Arcola’s personnel.

The Purple Riders returned just four starters this season.

“I think some of the stuff we do is still very similar,” Zehr said. “In that aspect, it’s going to be about the same. Our personnel is different, how we come and try to attack you is different from last year.”

Had they watched the first few games of the season, though, opposing teams would have the wrong idea about the Purple Riders’ plan of attack.

Since the first two games, the Purple Riders have committed just four turnovers, Zehr said, and very few penalties while playing stout defense on their way to a 7-2 record that has resulted in a 2 p.m. home game on Saturday.

“We’ve turned into really a ‘3 yards and a cloud of dust’ offense, where our schemes haven’t changed, but we’ve turned into a team that just tries to get 3, 4 yards a carry and we just kind of eat clock and let our defense play well,” Zehr said. “That turned into our best attributes, and I thought the best way to take advantage of that is to slow the game down and move forward 3, 4, 5 yards at a time and just kind of eat clock.”