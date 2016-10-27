GCMS ready for football rematch

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team finished the regular season 7-2, and that earned the Falcons the advantage of hosting a first-round IHSA Class 2A playoff contest at 7 p.m. Friday.



The Falcons’ opponent, El Paso-Gridley (6-3), is a familiar foe and fellow Heart of Illinois Conference member. The Titans handed GCMS its second loss of the season in an overtime and rain-delayed contest in the third week of the season.



“We’re excited to ... have a chance to redeem ourselves after the loss earlier in the season,” GCMS coach Mike Allen said. “Our kids are excited. We’re familiar with them, but on the flip side, they’re familiar with us, too.”



After falling to 1-2 to start the season, the Falcons have won six straight. The streak included a 14-0 victory at Eureka in Week 5, the same team that defeated EP-G in last week’s regular-season finale.



In the loss, Titans running back Tyler Wilson toted the ball 29 times for 92 yards. Wilson recorded a big play on the opening kickoff against GCMS earlier this season, returning it 94 yards for the game’s first score.



While Wilson was the main ball carrier for EP-G against the Falcons earlier this season, the Titans have Ryne Faulk and Dylan Reeves to spell their feature running back. The backfield depth means the Titans’ rushing attack does not wear down, as they showed in Week 3 with 59 of their 126 rushing yards in the fourth quarter.



“We kept keying on (Wilson) for so long, then they popped off those other guys,” Allen said. “They kind of threw us for a loop that first game. We’ve changed a lot of things since then on both sides of the ball, so hopefully we’ve corrected our mistakes in order to slow that down.”



Allen, also the offensive play-caller, will need to get the offense on track for GCMS to be successful. That starts by running the ball.



Mitch McNutt, who finished the season with more than 1,000 yards, was limited to 35 the first time against EP-G. His counterpart, Jared Trantina, could not find much running room, either, netting 39 yards.



“Both of them probably had close to 80 or 90 yards that game, but we had penalties that killed us,” Allen said. “Jared had that long run that was almost for a touchdown ... that got called back for holding. Mitch had a couple that were called back because of penalties.



“We have played better as far as limiting our penalties, so we have to make sure to keep doing that.”



There is another element to this opening-round game that raises the level of intensity. Not only was the regular-season contest decided in overtime but personal-foul penalties also were flagged multiple times throughout the game.



One of those flags came on the final play of the game, when GCMS senior Levi Davis picked up a lateral and plowed through a Titans defender, who needed assistance to leave the field.



“We addressed that (earlier this week),” Allen said. “The second guy is always the one that gets caught, so if something happens, walk away. Do not be the (initiator) of anything. We talk with our pads.



“The first game was intense, and I expect nothing less in the second game.”