Jefferston steps aside at Rantoul

RANTOUL — Winning football hasn’t exactly happened at Rantoul this decade.

Or since the Eagles last made the state playoffs in 2005, with Rantoul sporting a combined 14-85 record in the 11 subsequent seasons that have come and gone without a postseason appearance.

If the Eagles are to end their playoff drought next season, they’ll do so with a new coach. Ira Jefferson resigned on Monday after coaching Rantoul the last four seasons. Jefferson, who also coached previously at West Aurora, Kankakee and Champaign Central, went 2-34 in his tenure with the Eagles.

“He came into my office and had his letter ready to give me,” Rantoul athletic director Travis Flesner said. “He said he’s coached for a long time, and he’s ready for a change in his life. I’m not sure if he’s going to continue to maybe be an assistant coach somewhere or possibly be a head coach again, but he wants to leave his options open.”

Jefferson posted a 7-11 record in two seasons at Champaign Central during the 2010 and 2011 seasons, but resigned from his position with the Maroons in May 2012.

He later caught on that summer as an assistant coach at Rantoul for the 2012 season under then-Rantoul coach Joe Bendoraitis before replacing Bendoraitis by the time the 2013 season started when Bendoraitis resigned after the 2012 season.

Rantoul has not won more than one game in a season since 2010 when the Eagles went 3-6 under Shane Carter.

“I know he always felt a lot of pressure to win games,” Flesner said of Jefferson. “He put that added pressure on himself because he was a very competitive coach in that regard. Never did I ever tell him he had to win a certain amount of games. I’ve always had a real good relationship with Coach Jefferson. He’s a fun guy to be around. He was always positive. He took on a very tough position and worked at it for four years. He just felt like it was time to try something new.”

Jefferson oversaw Rantoul transition from the Corn Belt Conference to the Okaw Valley Conference, which Rantoul started playing in during the 2014 season.

Whoever coaches Rantoul in 2017 will do so in the new Illini Prairie Conference, a 10-school league that will feature a blend of teams from the Corn Belt and Okaw.

Five of the future Illini Prairie members are in the playoffs this season.

Flesner said he is eager to see what internal and external candidates might apply for the job.

“I’m looking for somebody that has got a lot of positive energy and someone that’s willing to work well with our student-athletes that we have at Rantoul and work well with our community,” Flesner said. “It’s important to get the community involved. Our community does support us, but we just need to tap into them and reach out even more.”

When opposing football coaches talk about Rantoul, athleticism is usually the main buzzword.

Yet, for a variety of reasons, victories haven’t come in bunches for a program that last won a playoff game in 1990.

“It would be great if we could turn that potential into success on the field,” Flesner said. “From the outside looking in, I’m sure a lot of coaches and fans say there’s a lot of talented players, but talent alone doesn’t just breed a successful program. We need to make sure our student-athletes are successful people, and that’s going to be one of our foundations is building that community rapport.”