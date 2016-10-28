GCMS football wins playoff opener

Image Gallery: HS Football Playoffs: GCMS vs El Paso Gridley » more Photo by: Holly Hart GCMS running back Mitch McNutt (#5) out runs El Paso Gridley's Ryne Faulk (#34). Class 2A football playoff, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs El Paso Gridley. Friday, October 28, 2016 at GCMS High School.

GIBSON CITY — Mitch McNutt was finding running room early in Friday night’s Class 2A first-round playoff victory against El Paso-Gridley. But, it was not until almost halfway through the second quarter that Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s leading rusher busted loose.

Lined up behind fullback Jared Trantina, McNutt was handed the ball and appeared stopped near the line of scrimmage. Then, the junior popped outside and sprinted 58 yards for the game’s first score.

It opened the floodgates for the Falcons, who rolled to a 35-7 win against the Titans.

“We knew what we had then in that (play),” GCMS coach and play-caller Mike Allen said. “We ran it eight times in a row (later on). The key was Jared Trantina and that right side of the line were blocking their butts off, giving him holes, and allowing (McNutt) to bounce it outside.”

McNutt later scored from 24 yards out to cap the Falcons’ opening drive of the second half.

Before that, though, it was the GCMS defense that put the host team up 14-0.

Senior Keegan Allen, lined up at cornerback, stepped in front of a Jarrin Landrus pass attempt and took it 60 yards for a score.

“Getting on the board first felt pretty good,” McNutt said. “And then Keegan had that pick-six, so momentum was on our side.”

Mike Allen said getting up two scores before halftime was crucial because the Falcons (8-2) were set to receive the kickoff after the break.

“We talked about how we need to drive and get the ball in the end zone,” he said.

The first drive out of the locker room is when the 16-year coach dialed up the same play several times in a row.

It was fourth and 4 when McNutt slipped through the line for a second time.

GCMS found success by running a similar play for two more scores later in the third quarter, but this time, that play was through the air.

Keegan Allen faked the handoff to McNutt and was left to choose between receivers Brooks Schmitt and Sam Baillie running deep. Both times, Baillie was the recipient of a touchdown throw.

“Brooks ran a corner, and Sam ran a fly, and I get to pick either one,” Keegan Allen said. “They had been jumping that corner, so we had Sam run up the seam and he was open twice.”

The Falcons nearly posted a shutout. The Titans (6-4) only reached the end zone late in the fourth quarter.

Led by junior linebacker Luke Freehill’s 14 tackles, the GCMS defense held EP-G to 142 rushing yards on 44 carries.

The Falcons will travel to either Kewanee Wethersfield or Sciota next week. Those two teams meet Saturday afternoon.