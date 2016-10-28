High school football scoreboard: Oct. 28-29, 2016

Video: 2016 Prep Football Playoff Preview: Mahomet-Seymour » more Videographer: Colin Likas Bulldogs coach Keith Pogue joins Helmet Stickers Guy for a glance at the start of his team's postseason run, against fifth-seeded Centralia, while offering some support for Helmet Stickers. Video Other Related Content GCMS ready for football rematch

In less than a month, eight state champions will be crowned in late November on the turf of Memorial Stadium.

The path towards Champaign starts tonight, with one area team opening up the playoffs when Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (7-2) hosts El Paso-Gridley (6-3) in Class 2A.

It's a rematch of a Week 3 showdown between the two Heart of Illinois Conference foes, with El Paso-Gridley winning 22-20 in overtime. Since that defeat, however, the Falcons haven't lost, winning six in a row.

All other 16 area teams will get in action on Saturday.

In 6A, Danville (7-2) hosts Chicago Perspectives/Leadership (7-2) 2:30 p.m. at Whitesell Field as the Vikings are making their first playoff appearance since 2011.

We stopped by Danville High School on Thursday afternoon to record our weekly podcast. Hear what Vikings coach B.J. Luke and Vikings senior defensive end Brandon Yates had to say here.

In 5A, Mahomet-Seymour (6-3) hits the road to face Centralia (7-2) at 2 p.m. as the Bulldogs are back in the playoffs after a rare one-year absence in 2015.

In 4A, Watseka/St. Anne (5-4) will make the long trek south to Herrin (8-1) for a 2 p.m. kickoff. The Warriors, under the direction of first-year coach Aaron Hilgendorf, are in the postseason for the first time since 2012.

In 3A, five area teams will kick off on Saturday.

Monticello (9-0) hosts Chicago Clark (7-2) at 2 p.m., while Westville (9-0) welcomes in Chicago Marine (6-3) in another 2 p.m. kickoff.

Also at 2 p.m., Unity (7-2) will square off at Vandalia (8-1), while at 3 p.m., Paxton-Buckley-Loda (8-1) hosts Mercer County (7-2) and at 4 p.m., St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) will try to upset Immaculate Conception Catholic (9-0) in Elmhurst.

With GCMS playing tonight, only two 2A games will take place Saturday involving local teams.

St. Thomas More (6-3) will play at West Hancock (9-0) at 2 p.m. in the Sabers first playoff game since 2013, while Bismarck-Henning (7-2) will host Sangamon Valley (6-3).

The most area playoff teams find themselves in 1A, where six schools will vie for first-round wins on Saturday.

LeRoy (6-3) gets it started at 1 p.m. when the Panthers kick off at Hiawatha (7-2), while Argenta-Oreana (8-1) will host former Okaw Valley Conference foe Warrensburg-Latham (5-4) at 1 p.m.

At 2 p.m., Tuscola (9-0) welcomes in Oblong (5-4) and 9 miles down Interstate 57, Arcola (7-2) will host Hardin Calhoun (6-3).

Another 2 p.m. game involves Oakwood (5-4) playing at Freeport Aquin (8-1) as the Comets are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

The team Oakwood beat last Friday to guarantee a playoff spot, Salt Fork (5-4) will kick off at 3 p.m. after making the lengthy trip to take on Stockton (9-0).

For scores on all these games, make sure to check out our online scoreboard, which we will update each time there's a touchdown.