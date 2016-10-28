Richey: Breaking down first-round football matchups

CLASS 6A



No. 9 Chicago Perspectives/Leadership (7-2) at No. 8 Danville (7-2), 2 p.m.



WARRIORS TO WATCH: Derek Lowe, Sr., RB; Derrion Lockett, Sr., QB; Supreme Clark, Sr., FS.



VIKINGS TO WATCH: Jerry Reed, Jr., RB/DB (114 carries, 873 yards, 8 TD); Quentin Smith, Sr., QB/FS (63 of 126, 1,268 yards, 17 TD, 5 INT; 152 carries, 811 yards, 19 TD); Darryl Kelley, Sr., WR/DB (31 receptions, 686 yards, 11 TD); Colton Castongue, Sr., DE/FB (91 tackles).



OF NOTE: Perspectives is clearly more well-known for famous basketball alum Anthony Davis, but the Warriors handed Morgan Park a surprising defeat in Week 4 of the regular season.



CLASS 5A



No. 12 Mahomet-Seymour (6-3) at No. 5 Centralia (7-2), 2 p.m.



BULLDOGS TO WATCH: Hunter Crowley, Sr., RB (117 carries, 590 yards, 5 TD); Connor Thomas, Sr., QB (51 of 126, 951 yards, 8 TD, 8 INT); Joshua Johnson, Jr., WR (14 receptions, 455 yards, 6 TD); Zach Daebelliehn, Sr., LB (75 tackles).



ORPHANS TO WATCH: JaVon Williams Jr., Jr., QB; Keshawn Marshall, Sr., RB; Dawson Berry, Sr., WR; Sean Clark, Sr., DL.



OF NOTE: Only four other 5A teams have allowed fewer points per game than Mahomet-Seymour. A strong defense has been necessary for the Bulldogs, though, because the other 31 5A teams all scored than M-S’ 15.1 ppg.



CLASS 4A



No. 14 Watseka/St. Anne (5-4) at No. 3 Herrin (8-1), 2 p.m.



WARRIORS TO WATCH: Brendan Fletcher, Jr., QB/DB (120 of 214, 1,785 yards, 18 TD, 11 INT; 118 carries, 455 yards, 11 TD); Hunter Lee, Sr., WR/DB (30 receptions, 818 yards, 9 TD); Blake Castonguay, So., WR/DB (35 receptions, 489 yards, 2 TD); Drew Hagen, Jr., DL/WR (50 tackles).



TIGERS TO WATCH: Jake Downen, Sr., QB; D.J. Spell, Sr., WR; Jacob Hartline, Sr., WR.



OF NOTE: The passing game is Herrin’s clear strength, and Downen has some big targets to hit. Spell and Ty Downen are both 6-foot-4, while Hartline and Tate Johnson are both 6-1.



CLASS 3A



No. 16 St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) at No. 1 Immaculate Conception Catholic (9-0), 4 p.m.



SPARTANS TO WATCH: Jack Fritz, Sr., RB/CB (131 carries, 907 yards, 10 TD); Dwight Colvin, So., RB/DL (100 carries, 607 yards, 10 TD); Marty Wright, Sr., QB/DB (76 of 144, 964 yards, 10 TD); Colton Hale, Sr., LB/TE (65 tackles).



KNIGHTS TO WATCH: Luke Ricobene, Jr., QB (99 of 144, 1,543 yards, 19 TD, 4 INT; 35 carries, 328 yards, 8 TD); Jordan Rowell, Sr., RB (97 carries, 1,342 yards, 22 TD; 26 receptions, 432 yards, 4 TD); Matt Sutton, Sr., WR (21 receptions, 348 yards, 5 TD); Kemon Reese, So., LB (90 tackles).



OF NOTE: Immaculate Conception has won two state titles — one in 3A (2002) and one in 2A (2008) — in the past 15 years and reached the 3A semifinals last season, losing to eventual champ Kankakee Bishop McNamara.



No. 9 Mercer County (7-2) at No. 8 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (8-1), 3 p.m.



GOLDEN EAGLES TO WATCH: Wyatt Kellogg, Jr,. RB (90 carries, 576 yards, 10 TD); Jacob Dellitt, Sr., QB (84 of 153, 1,432 yards, 16 TD, 4 INT); Ben Nichols, Sr., WR (43 receptions, 676 yards, 7 TD); Colten Wall, Sr., DE (75 tackles, 7 sacks).



PANTHERS TO WATCH: Keanan Crabb, Jr., RB/LB (166 carries, 1,087 yards, 12 TD); Dalton Coplea, Sr., QB (93 of 152, 1,286 yards, 18 TD, 7 INT); Andrew Zenner, Sr., WR (44 receptions, 552 yards, 9 TD); Dylan Polson, Jr., LB/RB (71 tackles).



OF NOTE: Mercer County has reached the playoffs all eight seasons since Aledo and Westmer consolidated in 2009.



No. 14 Chicago Marine (6-3) at No. 3 Westville (9-0), 2 p.m.



BULLDOGS TO WATCH: Andreas Maynor, Sr., RB (165 carries, 1,242 yards, 9 TD); Isaiah Garcia, Sr., RB (84 carries, 1,003 yards, 14 TD); Nicholas Ruvalcaba, Sr., DL (41 tackles, 8 sacks).



TIGERS TO WATCH: LaDavion Severado, Sr., RB/DB (124 carries, 897 yards, 13 TD); Duncan Hathaway, Jr., QB/DB (50 of 76, 897 yards, 14 TD); Tylan Strickett, Jr., WR/DB (14 receptions, 242 yards, 6 TD); Logan Noel, Sr., LB/FB (79 tackles).



OF NOTE: The Tigers placed second in the state in 2A in 2006 and 2007, but in their five playoff appearances since, haven’t made it past the second round.



No. 11 Chicago Clark (7-2) at No. 6 Monticello (9-0), 2 p.m.



EAGLES TO WATCH: Cortez Ladd, Sr., CB; Devontrell Turnipseed, Sr., WR; Everett Spraggs Jr., Jr., QB.



SAGES TO WATCH: Lucas Lieb, Jr., TB/CB (90 carries, 791 yards, 9 TD); Caleb Hanson, Sr., QB (139 of 196, 2,340 yards, 29 TD, 6 INT); Nathan Graham, Sr., FL/S (56 receptions, 944 yards, 14 TD); Nathan Harman, Jr., LB/FB (105 tackles).



OF NOTE: Clark’s limited playoff history — two of its three appearances have been this season and last — is a little different than Monticello’s. The Sages have been a 3A constant the past eight years under Cully Welter.



No. 10 Unity (7-2) at No. 7 Vandalia (8-1), 2 p.m.



ROCKETS TO WATCH: Steven Migut, Jr., QB/DB (35 of 66, 526 yards, 7 TD, 6 INT; 86 carries, 921 yards, 12 TD); Keaton Eckstein, Jr., RB/LB (140 carries, 848 yards, 12 TD); Cale Shonkwiler, Jr., WR/DB (14 receptions, 346 yards, 5 TD); Toby Traxler, Sr., LB/RB (75 tackles).



VANDALS TO WATCH: Trevor Smalls, So., RB (85 carries, 640 yards, 9 TD); Richie Well, Sr., QB (69 of 147, 1,389 yards, 16 TD, 9 INT; 100 carries, 464 yards, 7 TD); Marcus Zimmerman, Jr., WR (26 receptions, 904 yards, 11 TD).



OF NOTE: Vandalia ended the regular season in a virtual three-way tie for the South Central Conference championship. Carlinville (lost to Pana, beat Vandalia) earned the automatic berth, while Pana (beat Carlinville, lost to Vandalia) and the Vandals also finished 8-1.



CLASS 2A



No. 14 St. Thomas More (6-3) at No. 3 West Hancock (9-0), 2 p.m.



SABERS TO WATCH: Brayden Roeder, Jr., RB/LB (109 carries, 638 yards, 5 TD); D.J. Lee, Sr., QB/DB (54 of 123, 940 yards, 12 TD, 6 INT); Mike Lamb, Sr., WR/DE (21 receptions, 358 yards, 3 TD); Jacob Richard, Sr., LB/OL (115 tackles).



TITANS TO WATCH: Will Fox, Sr., RB (110 carries, 1,030 yards, 14 TD); Riley Langford, Jr., RB/DB (76 carries, 857 yards, 12 TD; 34 tackles, 5 INT); Chase Hartweg, Jr., LB (77 tackles)



OF NOTE: The Sabers have now reached the playoffs in nine of their 15 seasons as a varsity program, with their last playoff win coming in a 28-18 first-round victory against Oakwood in 2010.



No. 11 Sangamon Valley (6-3) at No. 6 Bismarck-Henning (7-2), 6 p.m.



STORM TO WATCH: Nathan Highley, Sr., QB (25 of 52, 286 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT; 37 carries, 408 yards, 9 TD); Wyatt Royce, Sr., RB (196 carries, 1,488 yards, 14 TD); Brendon West, Sr., LB (94 tackles).



BLUE DEVILS TO WATCH: Izaack Kitchens, Jr., RB/LB (152 carries, 1,728 yards, 21 TD); Dakota Akins, Sr., RB/LB (80 carries, 712 yards, 6 TD); Wyatt Edwards, Jr., QB/DB (24 of 49, 599 yards, 9 TD, 4 INT); Cody Miller, Jr., LB/OL (79 tackles).



OF NOTE: Bismarck-Henning has a case for one of the toughest schedules of the 2A playoff teams, having played six qualifiers during the regular season.



CLASS 1A



No. 13 Oakwood (5-4) at No. 4 Freeport Aquin (8-1), 2 p.m.



COMETS TO WATCH: Skylar Bolton, Jr., RB (216 carries, 1,289 yards, 12 TD); Chase Vinson, Jr., QB (20 of 42, 258 yards, 4 TD); Austin Urso, Jr., WR (20 receptions, 247 yards, 5 TD); Hunter Phelps, Sr., LB (53 tackles).



BULLDOGS TO WATCH: Cole Stykel, Jr., RB (76 carries, 801 yards, 13 TD); Jonah Diemer, Jr., QB (97 of 132, 1,045 yards, 15 TD, 4 INT); Zac Cummins, Jr. WR (19 receptions, 452 yards, 7 TD).



OF NOTE: Aquin is a three-time Class 1A state champion, winning titles in 1981, 1986 and 2005, while Oakwood is making its first playoff appearance since 2010.



No. 12 LeRoy (6-3) at No. 5 Hiawatha (7-2), 1 p.m.



PANTHERS TO WATCH: Trevor Bulington, Sr., RB/LB (118 carries, 807 yards, 11 TD); Corbin Litherland, Sr., RB/LB (73 carries, 343 yards, 7 TD); Brett Egan, Sr., QB/DB (16 of 42, 238 yards, 3 TD); Alex Lamont, Sr., OL/DL (88 tackles).



HAWKS TO WATCH: Ethan Hoffman, So., QB (28 of 77, 626 yards, 11 TD, 9 INT); Braden Watson, Sr., RB (146 carries, 814 yards, 11 TD; 11 receptions, 323 yards, 6 TD).



OF NOTE: LeRoy clinched its third straight playoff berth by going 4-1 down the stretch after a 2-2 start. Meanwhile, Hiawatha snapped a 29-year playoff drought with its first winning season since 2009.



No. 14 Salt Fork (5-4) at No. 3 Stockton (9-0), 3 p.m.



STORM TO WATCH: Grayson Hughes, Sr., FB/LB (109 carries, 555 yards, 7 TD); Caleb Fauver, Sr. QB/S (29 of 75, 419 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT; 145 rushes, 1,082 yards, 14 TD; 60 tackles, 8 INT); Byron Hackman, Sr., LB/TE (107 tackles); Max Branigan, So., LB/TE (71 tackles).



BLACKHAWKS TO WATCH: Hayden Fox, Sr., QB (52 of 94, 1,107 yards, 17 TD, 3 INT; 48 carries, 452 yards, 10 TD); Brian Booth, Jr., RB (29 carries, 440 yards, 6 TD); Nolan Buske, Sr., WR (16 receptions, 350 yards, 6 TD).



OF NOTE: Salt Fork pulled off a first round upset on the road last season, beating Brown County 28-20 behind a three-touchdown game from quarterback Connor Taylor.



No. 16 Oblong (5-4) at No. 1 Tuscola (9-0), 3 p.m.



PANTHERS TO WATCH: Dawson Maus, Sr., QB/DB (830 passing yards, 644 rushing yards, 91 tackles); Drew Reider, Sr., WR/LB (600 yards receiving, 99 tackles); Hunter Goodwin, Sr., OL/DL (119 tackles).



WARRIORS TO WATCH: Kaleb Williams, Sr., QB/LB (81 of 141, 1,025 yards, 11 TD, 4 INT; 159 carries, 995 yards, 21 TD); Dalton Hoel, Jr., WR/DB (25 receptions, 338 yards, 5 TD; 34 tackles, 6 INT); Andrew Erickson, Jr., LB/RB (50 tackles); Jaret Heath, Sr., LB/TE (44 tackles, 4 INT).



OF NOTE: While Oblong is making its second playoff appearance, only two 1A programs have more postseason experience than Tuscola’s 27 total berths — Stockton (30) and Decatur St. Teresa (28).



No. 12 Hardin Calhoun (6-3) at No. 5 Arcola (7-2), 2 p.m.



WARRIORS TO WATCH: Wes Klocke, Sr., RB/FS (128 carries, 1,122 yards, 15 TD; 68 tackles); Jacob Watters, Jr., RB/DL (117 carries, 623 yards, 7 TD); Zach Hurley, Sr., LB/OL (54 tackles, 3 sacks).



PURPLE RIDERS TO WATCH: Conner Strader, Jr. QB/DB (50 of 73, 853 yards, 10 TD, 4 INT; 141 carries, 1,148 yards, 10 TD); Daniel Mendoza, Sr., RB/LB (82 carries, 588 yards, 7 TD; 11 receptions, 255 yards, 4 TD); Ethan Still, Sr., LB/OL (64 tackles); Dalton Pantier, Sr., DL/OL (43 tackles).



OF NOTE: This is the eighth playoff meeting between Arcola and Calhoun. Two of those games — 1982 semifinals and 2015 first round — were part of a state title run by the Purple Riders.



No. 14 Warrensburg-Latham (5-4) at No. 3 Argenta-Oreana (8-1), 1 p.m.



CARDINALS TO WATCH: Dionte Lewis, Jr., QB (45 of 101, 775 yards, 8 TD, 5 INT; 152 carries, 1,469 yards, 23 TD); Diondre Lewis, Jr., RB (122 carries, 1,005 yards, 17 TD; 16 receptions, 277 yards, 2 TD): A.J. Speasl, So., LB (82 tackles).



BOMBERS TO WATCH: Skyler Peterson, So., RB/DB (104 carries, 628 yards, 7 TD); Brody Ulrey, Sr., QB/DB (129 of 192, 1,810 yards, 31 TD, 2 INT); Pierce Bradford, Sr., WR/DB (41 receptions, 814 yards, 9 TD); Trevor Webb, Jr., LB/OL (117 tackles).



OF NOTE: This first-round matchup is a meeting of former Okaw Valley Conference rivals. A-O won the last game between the two, 48-14 in 2013.