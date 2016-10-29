PBL makes statement in first round

PAXTON — During the "IHSA Football Playoff Selection Show" that aired last weekend, Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior running back Keanan Crabb said he did not like how his team was treated by the show’s panelists.



“Everyone’s been overlooking us. They didn’t even mention us in the playoff selection,” Crabb said. “All they did was say that Mercer County had a chance to go beat (Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic). They never said anything about us.



“Look at we did (Saturday). We’re making a statement.”



The Panthers, who are seeded eighth in the north bracket of Class 3A, made their statement with a 50-2 blowout win Saturday against Aledo Mercer County in a first-round playoff game.



“I’m just very proud of the kids coming out and taking care of business,” PBL coach Jeff Graham said.



Mercer County (7-3) scored its only points of the game via safety with 8:58 left in the first quarter after a high snap sailed above PBL punter Jonathan Muller and out of the end zone.



From there, the Panthers scored 36 straight points to go into halftime with a 36-2 lead.



After an interception by Keaton Krumwiede put the ball on PBL’s own 48-yard line, Dalton Coplea connected with Cole Eshleman on a 13-yard touchdown pass to give the Panthers a 6-2 lead with 4:50 left in the first quarter.



It was the first of three touchdown passes thrown by Coplea, who connected with Colton Kleinert for an 11-yard score and Andrew Zenner from 11 yards out, each in the second quarter.



“Guys got open. Some plays broke down, but (we executed) some scramble drills and found guys in the back of the end zone. It was great,” Coplea said. “Everyone did their job (Saturday), and it was a good win for the team.”



Crabb scored two touchdowns, one on a 16-yard run in second quarter set up by a high snap that sailed over the head of Golden Eagles punter Colton Wall.



PBL senior defensive back Jacob Parrish returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown with 3:41 left in the second quarter.



“I watched a lot of film this week was (assistant coach Zac) Harris. They sent a fly guy in motion, and then I stepped in and saw the slant coming,” Parrish said. “I just stepped in front of it, caught it and took it to the end zone.”



When T.J. Jones scored a touchdown on a 3-yard run with 8:15 left in the fourth quarter, PBL broke the school record for most points in a season with 432. The previous school mark was set in 1993 with 430 points.



“It goes on as an offensive record, but it’s a total team effort,” PBL offensive coordinator Brock Niebuhr said. “You can’t put points on the board if you don’t have the football. Our defense was outstanding and put us in a lot of good situations.”



With 3:39 left in the second quarter, Dylan Polson tackled Mercer County’s Wyatt Kellogg in the end zone for a safety.



“We played great. Our defense was perfect,” PBL junior defensive tackle Alex Pippin said. “The rush of the quarterback was phenomenal — the best I’ve seen so far, at least. That was fun.”



The Panthers (9-1) have a chance to make another statement when they face travel to Elmhurst next week to face top-seeded IC Catholic, which defeated St. Joseph-Ogden 49-8 in its first-round playoff game Saturday. The PBL-IC Catholic contest will take place at 4 p.m. next Saturday.



“I’m definitely looking forward to it,” Crabb said. “They don’t know what’s coming.”