Playoff roundup: Trick play propels Sabers

HAMILTON — St. Thomas More practiced its Clavin Davis-to-Mike Lamb receiver-to-receiver pass twice this season.

Trailing West Hancock 38-36 in the final seconds of the first round of the playoffs? As good a time as any to use it.

Davis got the ball in the air, Lamb split the West Hancock defense, made the play and dragged Titans defenders into the end zone to give STM a 44-38 victory and first-round upset.

“At this time of year, you really can’t hold anything back,” STM coach Dan Hennessey said. “If you feel it’s going to work, you’ve got to give it a shot.

“You couldn’t write a better script. ... It was unbelievable.”

The Davis-to-Lamb touchdown also capped a back-and-forth game between STM (7-3) and West Hancock (9-1). The Titans led 16-0 early in the second quarter, but that was as big an advantage either team had the rest of the game.

“The kids never stopped playing,” Hennessey said. “That was the best part of the whole thing. ... The one thing that keeps getting better and better every day is their ability to know they can play with anybody, and if we get down they don’t quit. They just keep coming back at you.”

The Sabers did almost all their damage through the air. D.J. Lee completed 16 of 25 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns, while Davis had the last-second 43-yard strike to Lamb. Davis caught seven passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns, while Lamb had four receptions for 82 yards and two scores.

STM’s upcoming game against Bismarck-Henning will stand as just the second time the Sabers have played in the second round in program history.



Bismarck-Henning 48, Sangamon Valley 19

BISMARCK — Bismarck-Henning briefly played catch-up against Sangamon Valley (6-4) after Nathan Highley scored from 6 yards out with 4:41 to play in the first quarter. But that was the last time the Blue Devils trailed, scoring 35 straight points en route to their first-round win.

“I was just really proud of our kids for hanging in there,” B-H coach Mark Dodd said. “We kind of got stuck on our first drive, and they came in and ran it down our throats and scored. Our guys did a real good job of adjusting.”

B-H (8-2) now faces a rematch with STM in the second round. The Blue Devils topped the Sabers 29-28 in the final week of the regular season.

“We came out one point ahead, so I don’t know if you could say we really beat them, but we won the game,” Dodd said. “We learned some things from that and they learned some things, so it will be up to the players. They’ll have to go out and execute.”



CLASS 1A

Salt Fork 43, Stockton 42

STOCKTON — Caleb Fauver had already done plenty for Salt Fork heading into the final minute against Stockton. The Storm senior finished with more than 300 yards of total offense and showed out on defense with a pair of interceptions.

But Fauver saved his best for last.

After Stockton (9-1) scored with 39 seconds to play, drawing within two points at 36-34, Fauver returned the ensuing onside kick for a touchdown to give Salt Fork the cushion it needed when the Blackhawks scored again with three seconds to play.

The Storm ran out those three seconds, posting a second first-round playoff upset in as many years.

Fauver rushed 19 times for 172 yards to lead Salt Fork and was just as productive through the air, completing 9 of 13 passes for 131 more yards. The Storm (6-4) now return home for the second round of the playoffs and will face another perennial northern power in Lena-Winslow.



Tuscola 52, Oblong 7

TUSCOLA — Tuscola’s first-round matchup with Oblong started like many other games for the Warriors this season — with a ridiculously early touchdown.

Kaleb Williams broke free for a 48-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game, staking his team to an early lead.

But this time, it wasn’t a lead Tuscola held. Oblong (5-5) answered on its next drive to take the lead and used a Warriors turnover to implement its best defense — keeping the Tuscola offense off the field with its own.

Tuscola possessed the ball just 10 minutes in the first half and led 17-7. The Warriors had it even less in the third quarter, but they put up 28 points on four plays and rolled to the first-round victory.

“They were able to keep the ball out of our hands — not on the ground but through the air a little bit,” Tuscola coach Andy Romine said about Oblong’s play in the first half.

The third-quarter scoring spree started with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Dalton Hoel. Williams added another rushing score and hit Hayden Cothron on a 43-yard pass before Andrew Erickson capped it with a 37-yard touchdown run.

“On the first play, we picked them off and then ran a little counter play that went for 35 yards and a touchdown,” Romine said. “Then we turned them over on downs — got a stop and then threw a fade and scored. We took some shots and were able to hit them.”

Williams completed 9 of 15 passes for 207 yards and added 154 yards on 14 carries. Hoel was Tuscola’s leading receiver with six catches for 91 yards. The Warriors (10-0) will play at Carrollton in the second round.



Hardin Calhoun 8, Arcola 0

ARCOLA — Arcola ran away with last year’s first-round meeting with Hardin Calhoun, putting on an offensive showcase in a rout.

Neither team was quite so impressive on that side of the ball this time around. Scoreless through three quarters, Hardin Calhoun (7-3) turned an Arcola fumble into a lengthy return and touchdown by Wes Klocke with 11:10 remaining. That score — and the two-point conversion that followed — stood up for the Warriors in their revenge win against the Purple Riders (7-3).

Daniel Mendoza led Arcola offensively, gaining 74 yards on 10 carries. Nearly half of the senior running back’s total came on a single 36-yard rush. Conner Strader added 12 carries for 40 yards. He also completed 2 of 3 passes for 34 yards.



Warrensburg-Latham 32, Argenta-Oreana 30

ARGENTA — Brody Ulrey’s 34-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 35 seconds left to play following a Warrensburg-Latham (6-4) fumble had Argenta-Oreana in the driver’s seat up 10. But the Cardinals answered with two Dionte Lewis touchdown runs in the final 86 seconds to pull the upset.

The Bombers had two tries inside the W-L 35-yard line in the final seconds but missed twice on passes to the end zone.

Ulrey did it all in what turned out to be his final game for A-O (8-2). The senior quarterback completed 28 of 39 passes for 299 yards and a touchdown and rushed 16 times for 117 yards and two more scores. Braxton Norman caught 12 passes for 120 yards, and Skyler Peterson had four receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Dionte Lewis rushed 29 times for 202 yards and three touchdowns for Warrensburg, while twin brother Diondre Lewis added 17 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns. The Cardinals will host Brown County in the second round.



Aquin 52, Oakwood 13

FREEPORT — Skylar Bolton did what he’s done all season, rushing 34 times for 149 yards and a touchdown for Oakwood. This time, though, it wasn’t enough, as the Comets fell in the first round to Aquin (9-1).

Colby Smiley added 17 carries for 74 yards for the Comets (5-5). Oakwood quarterback Chase Vinson completed 7 of 9 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. Austin Urso hauled it in for one of his three receptions for 73 yards.



CLASS 3A

Monticello 49, Chicago Clark 8

MONTICELLO — Monticello’s focus heading into its matchup with Clark was to avoid giving up big plays and feeding into the Eagles’ strength.

Monticello ultimately gave up one of them — a 61-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter that tied the game 8-8 — but that was it. The Sages got rolling offensively and ratcheted up their defensive effort to keep Clark (7-3) off the scoreboard in a 41-point rout that doubled as coach Cully Welter’s 200th career victory.

“I was happy with the way the kids responded from there and kind of took charge of the game,” Welter said about the way his team played after Clark quarterback Everett Spraggs connected with tight end Demetrius Richardson for the long score.

“I felt like, offensively, we ran the ball pretty well, and we felt comfortable keeping the ball on the ground,” Welter continued. “Our ability to move the ball calmed us down because I think there was a little bit of nervousness going into Week 1 of the playoffs. Then the defense rose to the challenge after that.”

Lucas Lieb rushed 15 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Monticello ground attack. Caleb Hanson added 71 yards and another touchdown on five carries. He also completed 15 of 21 passes for 210 yards and two scores.

“(Hanson) had a nice balance of run and pass today, and Lucas Lieb and him were nice in our game,” Welter said. “We’re confident Caleb’s going to give us a good effort and a very efficient effort as well.”

Nathan Harman led the Monticello defense with a dozen tackles. The Sages (10-0) now move on to face Westville in the second round.



Westville 57, Chicago Marine 0

WESTVILLE — Westville recovered seven Chicago Marine (6-4) fumbles and added an interception for good measure. Moreover, the Tigers turned those Marine miscues into points in their first-round blowout victory.

“Any time the other team has eight turnovers, good things happen, and we took advantage of all those turnovers and made something positive happen, so it was a good day,” Westville coach Guy Goodlove said. “We played a good football game — came out really focused, and our offensive and defensive lines played really well.”

Five different Westville players found the end zone on a touchdown run. Owen Marriage-Tucker got the Tigers going with a 4-yard score, and Trynton Woods finished the game off with a 10-yard scoring scamper in the third quarter.

LaDavion Severado led Westville with nine carries for 115 yards and a touchdown. Cameron Nicholas added four carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Duncan Hathaway completed 2 of 4 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Westville (10-0) advances to play Monticello in the second round.

“We understand Monticello likes to throw the ball a lot,” Goodlove said. “Our pass defense is going to have to be solid. The good thing is it’s at our place, and we expect a great crowd.”



Elmhurst IC Catholic 49, St. Joseph-Ogden 8

ELMHURST — St. Joseph-Ogden stood toe-to-toe with the No. 1 Class 3A team in the state through two quarters. Two big-time special teams plays by IC Catholic (10-0) to start the second half, though, directed all the momentum the Knights’ way as they pulled away for the win.

“We kicked off to start the second half, and their kid took it back about 65 yards for a touchdown,” SJ-O coach Shawn Skinner said. “That really deflated us. Then we went three-and-out and mishandled the snap on the punt, and they recovered it at the 2-yard line.

“You go 14-8 to 28-8 in the span of the first 3 1/2 minutes of the second half, and it really snowballed from there. They really jump-started themselves with their two special teams plays.”

Griffin Meeker scored the lone SJ-O touchdown, as the Spartans (5-5) ground out the clock in the first half.

“We did as good a job as we could have hoped to do in controlling the time of possession and keeping their offense off the field,” Skinner said. “To go toe-to-toe with them at halftime, I think there were a lot of people shocked.

“We weren’t. We thought we could go and compete with them. We were playing football the way we wanted to be at the end of the year.”



CLASS 4A

Herrin 41, Watseka/St. Anne 7

HERRIN — Watseka/St. Anne cut into its early deficit on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Brendan Fletcher to Blake Castonguay just before halftime, but the Warriors couldn’t stop Herrin in the second half and fell to the Tigers (9-1).

Fletcher completed 16 of 32 passes for 162 yards and his first-half strike to Castonguay, but Herrin intercepted the Watseka/St. Anne quarterback five times and returned two for touchdowns. Marshawn Ellis added 85 yards on eight carries for the Warriors (5-5).



CLASS 5A

Centralia 44, Mahomet-Seymour 0

CENTRALIA — Mahomet-Seymour held Centralia out of the end zone through the first 12 minutes, but the Bulldogs weren’t going to stymie Orphans quarterback JaVon Williams forever.

Williams was responsible for more than 300 yards of total offense and three touchdowns, as Centralia (8-2) ran away with the big win starting with a 21-point second quarter.

“We couldn’t tackle him,” M-S coach Keith Pogue said. “He was just a stud. I knew he was good watching him on film, but he was even better in person.

“We shut down pretty much every other aspect of their game. I know that’s not saying much, but I’ve never felt like in a game where I’ve been beaten by one player like that before — or at least it’s been a long, long time. He single-handedly took it to us.”

Hunter Crowley rushed 13 times for 46 yards to lead the Bulldogs’ ground game, while Connor Thomas completed 6 of 14 passes for 79 yards for M-S (6-4).

“Our kids played hard,” Pogue said. “We just ran into a buzzsaw, (but) it doesn’t diminish their accomplishments or what our kids did this year.”