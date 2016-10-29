Preparation pays off for Danville football

Image Gallery: HS Football Playoffs: Danville vs Chicago Perspective/Leadership Co-Op » more Photo by: Holly Hart Danville's Jerry Reed (#2) makes a dash for the end zone with Chicago Perspective's Joshual Martin in tow. Football Playoffs Class 6A, Danville vs Chicago Perspectives/Leadership Co-Op, Saturday, October 29, 2016 at Danville High School.

DANVILLE — Quentin Smith couldn’t sleep Friday night.



For the entirety of his three-year varsity football career, he’s come home from games on Friday nights in the fall. But this week was different.



For the first time in five years, the Vikings were in the playoffs, with a Saturday date against Chicago Perspectives/Leadership. So Smith stayed up until 1 a.m. watching film of Saturday’s opponent.



When he woke up for breakfast at Steak 'n Shake with his teammates, he was just as excited as the rest of the Vikings.



“(Saturday) morning, everybody was hyper,” he said.



After paying their respects to Rob McGuire, a teacher and coach in the community whose funeral was Saturday, the Vikings arrived at the school hours before fans started filling the stadium and the hill across the street, to prepare even more.



And by the second half of Saturday’s 41-14 Class 6A first-round win, that preparation, along with marked improvement from last year’s 3-6 season, showed.



The Vikings (8-2) led 14-0 after Smith ran for a 3-yard touchdown in the first quarter and Jerry Reed scored from 1 yard out in the second.



But the Warriors (7-3) began to flex their offensive muscle with long drives late in the first half. Perspectives/Leadership broke through early in the third quarter to cut its deficit to 14-8.



Last year’s Danville team may have wilted at that point, but not in 2016.



“Last year, it was just the small things,” Vikings receiver Darryl Kelley said. “We’d put our heads down when they scored. But this year, we grew up a lot.”



With 3:26 left in the third, Colton Castongue caught a pass up the seam and bolted for a 52-yard touchdown to make it 20-8.



“I was thinking, ‘We’ve got a ballgame, we’d better make something happen,’ ” Danville coach BJ Luke said. “Colton made a big play and made a person miss, and that kind of sparked us and got us going.”



Reed piled on two more touchdown runs, and by the time Josiah Payne scored with 3:10 left, it was effectively over.



Now they can prepare for next week’s opponent without the pressure or nerves that come with playing in the program’s first postseason matchup in half a decade.



“They’ve never experienced this, so it was good to get it done and out of the way,” Luke said. “That way they know what it feels like. For a while, we were in it all the time, and our kids were seasoned kids. Now this is like another new thing, and I thought we handled it pretty well.”



The Vikings move on to play Lemont next Saturday. The Indians stand at 10-0, but the Vikings aren’t intimidated. The teams played each other last year, with Danville falling 15-9.



Still carrying most of its team from that game, Danville won’t fear its next opponent.



“We know these guys,” Luke said. “We know they’re a good ballclub, and we’ve got a little history with them. ... We won’t go into this game afraid. We’ll just get on the bus and go. Our guys are fired up about it.”