Unity begins with first-round upset

VANDALIA — Unity racked up 524 yards in total offense and scored on its first six offensive possessions Saturday as the Rockets defeated Vandalia 46-20 in a Class 3A first-round postseason game.



The 10th seed in the south bracket of the 3A draw, Unity won its sixth consecutive football game.



Rockets quarterback Steven Migut rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns. He completed 11 of 17 passes for 169 yards and three more scores, as Unity knocked off a higher-seeded team for the fifth time in its last six postseason contests.



Unity (8-2) opened the scoring by taking the opening kickoff and marching 68 yards in six plays, with Keaton Eckstein going the final 30 yards for the score 21/2 minutes into the game. After the Vandals (8-2) went three-and-out on their first offensive series, Migut scored on a 28-yard run to give Unity a 13-0 lead.



The Rockets’ third TD was set up by a Dawson Kaiser interception, the first of three Vandalia turnovers that Unity forced. Migut hit Jake Reno on a 6-yard pass play to put the Rockets ahead 19-0.



After a Vandalia touchdown, Unity responded on a 16-yard completion from Migut to Cale Shonkwiler. The Rockets took a 32-13 halftime lead after a 65-yard run by Migut late in the first half.



Vandalia made it a two-touchdown game on its first series of the second half, but again Unity answered with a score, this one on a 1-yard run by Migut.



The Rockets scored their final touchdown on a 59-yard pass from Migut to Derek Stevens late in the game.



Unity coach Scott Hamilton acknowledged the Rockets did not play their best game against Vandalia but knows his team is alive for the second round of the playoffs against unbeaten Mt. Carmel.



“We knew (Vandalia) was going to have some good skill kids, and they were able to make some plays,” Hamilton said. “We didn’t do a very good job of stopping the run, which was kind of disappointing. You’re not going to play great every time you go out there, and you’ve got to find a way this time of year to win, and fortunately we get to play again next week, and we’ll go back to practice on Monday.”



Unity outgained Vandalia on the ground, 370 to 273, and had a 169-107 edge in passing yardage,



Eckstein carried the ball 24 times for 154 yards and a touchdown. Reno led Rockets pass catchers with 88 yards and a TD on four receptions.



On defense, Kaiser and Kyle Cooper picked off one pass apiece for the Rockets, and Tommy Baker recovered a fumble.