Nearly all times known for football's second round

A look at when the 11 area schools remaining in the IHSA football postseason will contest their round-of-16 matchups:

Class 1A

■ No. 1 Tuscola (10-0) at No. 9 Carrollton (7-3), Saturday, 2 p.m.

■ No. 4 Aquin (9-1) at No. 12 LeRoy (7-3), Saturday, 3 p.m.

■ No. 6 Lena-Winslow (8-2) at No. 14 Salt Fork (6-4), Saturday, 3 p.m.



Class 2A

■ No. 6 Bismarck-Henning (8-2) at No. 14 St. Thomas More (7-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.

■ No. 7 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (8-2) at No. 2 Kewanee Wethersfield (9-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.



Class 3A

■ No. 2 Mt. Carmel (10-0) at No. 10 Unity (8-2), TBD

■ No. 6 Monticello (10-0) at No. 3 Westville (10-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

■ No. 8 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (9-1) at No. 1 Elmhurst IC Catholic (10-0), Saturday, 4 p.m.



Class 6A

■ No. 8 Danville (8-2) at No. 1 Lemont (10-0), Saturday, 6 p.m.