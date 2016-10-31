Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, October 31, 2016 83 Today's Paper

All 11 area second-round football times known
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

All 11 area second-round football times known

Mon, 10/31/2016 - 10:55pm | The News-Gazette
Image Gallery:
HS Football Playoffs: Danville vs Chicago Perspective/Leadership Co-Op
HS Football Playoffs: Danville vs Chicago Perspective/Leadership Co-Op
» more
Photo by: Holly Hart
Danville's Jerry Reed (#2) makes a dash for the end zone with Chicago Perspective's Joshual Martin in tow. Football Playoffs Class 6A, Danville vs Chicago Perspectives/Leadership Co-Op, Saturday, October 29, 2016 at Danville High School.

A look at the matchups for 11 area schools — as well as others in their respective classes — remaining in the IHSA postseason:

Class 1A
■ No. 8 Dakota (7-3) at No. 1 Ottawa Marquette (10-0)
■ No. 4 Aquin (9-1) at No. 12 LeRoy (7-3), Saturday, 3 p.m.
■ No. 7 Stark County (7-3) at No. 2 Forreston (10-0)
■ No. 6 Lena-Winslow (8-2) at No. 14 Salt Fork (6-4), Saturday, 3 p.m.
No. 1 Tuscola (10-0) at No. 9 Carrollton (7-3), Saturday, 2 p.m.
■ No. 13 Red Hill (6-4) at No. 12 Hardin Calhoun (7-3)
■ No. 2 St. Teresa (9-1) at No. 10 Athens (7-3)
■ No. 6 Brown County (8-2) at No. 14 Warrensburg-Latham (6-4)

Class 2A
■ No. 1 Sterling (10-0) at No. 9 Peru St. Bede (7-3)
■ No. 5 Chicago Hope (9-1) at No. 4 Dee-Mack (9-1)
No. 7 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (8-2) at No. 2 Kewanee Wethersfield (9-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
■ No. 6 Fulton (8-2) at No. 14 Rockridge (6-4)
■ No. 8 DuQuoin (8-2) at No. 1 Tri-Valley (10-0)
■ No. 5 Maroa-Forsyth (9-1) at No. 4 Eldorado (9-1)
■ No. 2 Mendon Unity (10-0) at No. 10 Shelbyville (7-3)
No. 6 Bismarck-Henning (8-2) at No. 14 St. Thomas More (7-3), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Class 3A
No. 8 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (9-1) at No. 1 Elmhurst IC Catholic (10-0), Saturday, 4 p.m.
■ No. 5 Byron (10-0) at No. 4 Wilmington (10-0)
■ No. 7 Elmwood-Brimfield (9-1) at No. 2 Farmington (10-0)
No. 6 Monticello (10-0) at No. 3 Westville (10-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
■ No. 8 Pana (9-1) at No. 1 Newton (10-0)
■ No. 5 Williamsville (9-1) at No. 4 Carlinville (9-1)
■ No. 2 Mt. Carmel (10-0) at No. 10 Unity (8-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
■ No. 3 North Mac (9-1) at No. 11 Anna-Jonesboro (8-2)

Class 6A
■ No. 1 Prairie Ridge (10-0) at No. 9 Montini (7-3)
■ No. 13 St. Viator (6-4) at No. 12 Lake Forest (7-3)
■ No. 7 DeKalb (8-2) at No. 2 Antioch (10-0)
■ No. 6 Grayslake North (8-2) at No. 3 Cary-Grove (9-1)
No. 8 Danville (8-2) at No. 1 Lemont (10-0), Saturday, 6 p.m.
■ No. 4 Crete-Monee (8-2) at No. 12 St. Laurence (7-3)
■ No. 7 Galesburg (8-2) at No. 2 Sacred Heart-Griffin (10-0)
■ No. 14 Shepard (7-3) at No. 11 Rock Island (8-2)

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments