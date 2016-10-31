All 11 area second-round football times known

Image Gallery: HS Football Playoffs: Danville vs Chicago Perspective/Leadership Co-Op » more Photo by: Holly Hart Danville's Jerry Reed (#2) makes a dash for the end zone with Chicago Perspective's Joshual Martin in tow. Football Playoffs Class 6A, Danville vs Chicago Perspectives/Leadership Co-Op, Saturday, October 29, 2016 at Danville High School.

A look at the matchups for 11 area schools — as well as others in their respective classes — remaining in the IHSA postseason:

Class 1A

■ No. 8 Dakota (7-3) at No. 1 Ottawa Marquette (10-0)

■ No. 4 Aquin (9-1) at No. 12 LeRoy (7-3), Saturday, 3 p.m.

■ No. 7 Stark County (7-3) at No. 2 Forreston (10-0)

■ No. 6 Lena-Winslow (8-2) at No. 14 Salt Fork (6-4), Saturday, 3 p.m.

■ No. 1 Tuscola (10-0) at No. 9 Carrollton (7-3), Saturday, 2 p.m.

■ No. 13 Red Hill (6-4) at No. 12 Hardin Calhoun (7-3)

■ No. 2 St. Teresa (9-1) at No. 10 Athens (7-3)

■ No. 6 Brown County (8-2) at No. 14 Warrensburg-Latham (6-4)



Class 2A

■ No. 1 Sterling (10-0) at No. 9 Peru St. Bede (7-3)

■ No. 5 Chicago Hope (9-1) at No. 4 Dee-Mack (9-1)

■ No. 7 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (8-2) at No. 2 Kewanee Wethersfield (9-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

■ No. 6 Fulton (8-2) at No. 14 Rockridge (6-4)

■ No. 8 DuQuoin (8-2) at No. 1 Tri-Valley (10-0)

■ No. 5 Maroa-Forsyth (9-1) at No. 4 Eldorado (9-1)

■ No. 2 Mendon Unity (10-0) at No. 10 Shelbyville (7-3)

■ No. 6 Bismarck-Henning (8-2) at No. 14 St. Thomas More (7-3), Saturday, 2 p.m.



Class 3A

■ No. 8 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (9-1) at No. 1 Elmhurst IC Catholic (10-0), Saturday, 4 p.m.

■ No. 5 Byron (10-0) at No. 4 Wilmington (10-0)

■ No. 7 Elmwood-Brimfield (9-1) at No. 2 Farmington (10-0)

■ No. 6 Monticello (10-0) at No. 3 Westville (10-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

■ No. 8 Pana (9-1) at No. 1 Newton (10-0)

■ No. 5 Williamsville (9-1) at No. 4 Carlinville (9-1)

■ No. 2 Mt. Carmel (10-0) at No. 10 Unity (8-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

■ No. 3 North Mac (9-1) at No. 11 Anna-Jonesboro (8-2)



Class 6A

■ No. 1 Prairie Ridge (10-0) at No. 9 Montini (7-3)

■ No. 13 St. Viator (6-4) at No. 12 Lake Forest (7-3)

■ No. 7 DeKalb (8-2) at No. 2 Antioch (10-0)

■ No. 6 Grayslake North (8-2) at No. 3 Cary-Grove (9-1)

■ No. 8 Danville (8-2) at No. 1 Lemont (10-0), Saturday, 6 p.m.

■ No. 4 Crete-Monee (8-2) at No. 12 St. Laurence (7-3)

■ No. 7 Galesburg (8-2) at No. 2 Sacred Heart-Griffin (10-0)

■ No. 14 Shepard (7-3) at No. 11 Rock Island (8-2)