N-G Top 10: Football, Week 11

Other Related Content All 11 area second-round football times known

Sports editor Matt Daniels offers his rankings entering the postseason’s second round:

RANK, SCHOOL W-L PREV. SECOND-ROUND PLAYOFF PREVIEW

1. Monticello 10-0 1 Sages aiming for second straight trip to state quarterfinals, and win at Westville (10-0) would get Monticello to 11 wins for the first time since 1997.

2. Tuscola 10-0 2 Unbeaten Warriors hit road to play red-hot Carrollton (7-3) ­— winners of seven straight — while trying to avoid consecutive second-round defeats.

3. Westville 10-0 3 The Tigers will host Monticello (10-0) in first-ever playoff meeting between two programs that have played in a combined 74 playoff games.

4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9-1 4 Panthers heading to Elmhurst to take on Immaculate Conception Catholic (10-0), which had just 18 offensive plays but scored 49 points last week.

5. Danville 8-2 6 Vikings will board bus for Lemont (10-0), where Clayton Fejedelem’s alma mater awaits. The Indians have yielded an average of 9.2 points this year.

6. Unity 8-2 7 Rockets back at Hicks Field against Mt. Carmel (10-0) in potential high-scoring game. Unity averages 35.2 points, and the Golden Aces average 38.9.

7. Bismarck-Henning 8-2 8 Rematch of Week 9 game against St. Thomas More (7-3) the Blue Devils won 29-28, only this time it’ll take place at Sabers’ home venue.

8. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8-2 9 Falcons will take seven-game win streak on road trip to face Annawan/Wethersfield (9-1) as Titans have won eight consecutive games.

9. St. Thomas More 7-3 — If Sabers can get by Bismarck-Henning (8-2), which STM beat for first-ever playoff victory in 2003, then STM will achieve first state quarterfinal berth.

10. LeRoy 7-3 — Saturday’s win at Hiawatha was first by Panthers against an above-.500 opponent this season. They’ll try for another versus visiting Freeport Aquin (9-1).