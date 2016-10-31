Tigers, fans fired up for Westville-Monticello showdown

Other Related Content Playoff roundup: Trick play propels Sabers

WESTVILLE — It’s been six years since a Tigers football team reached the second round of the IHSA playoffs, so forgive the folks in town if they’re relishing in the moment.

Signs wishing Westville players and coaches well are visible all around town, and some businesses have painted their windows in the school’s orange and black colors.

“People are just excited about playoff football. Students are excited; there’s a buzz in the hallways,” Westville coach/principal Guy Goodlove said. “It’s not something that happens every year, so when it does, it’s pretty special.”

Goodlove and his Tigers are expecting a special atmosphere Saturday when they host Monticello at 2 p.m. in a Class 3A matchup of 10-0 teams.

A week after first-round foe Chicago Marine brought a couple dozen fans, Westville is bracing for a convoy of Monticello supporters from Piatt County.

“We had a lot of our fans sitting on the other side in the visitors’ bleachers (last week),” Goodlove said. “Monticello travels well, so we don’t expect that to happen again.”

The Sages are ranked third in Class 3A and won their playoff opener 49-8 over Chicago Clark. Westville, ranked ninth, took care of Marine 57-0.

“We’re excited because we advanced to the second round, whether it’s Monticello or whoever,” Goodlove said. “We’re playing good football right now and look forward to the challenge on Saturday.”