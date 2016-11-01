Zilis' football storylines: New opponent for Rockets

New opponent for Rockets



TOLONO — The similarities between this year’s Unity football team and last year’s Class 3A runner-up exist. Both teams entered the playoffs as the No. 10 seed with the same quarterback — Steven Migut — slicing through the opposing defense. But heading into Saturday’s game against Mt. Carmel, coach Scott Hamilton isn’t looking at the teams’ crossover.



“It’s a little bit different,” Hamilton said. “I think some people see similarities and expect those same things, and I just don’t know if that’s a fair comparison. You put yourself in a bind when you come (into the playoffs)with a 7-2 record, you go in against a 10-0 Mt. Carmel team. Those are the situations you put yourself in, and fortunately we were able to win on the road.”



Their opponents, both last week and this Saturday, are completely new to the Rockets. Unity visited Vandalia for the first time last Saturday, and Mt. Carmel will visit Hicks Field on Saturday in the programs’ first meeting. Still, Hamilton knows a bit about Mt. Carmel, which plays mostly Indiana teams but has made the playoffs 31 of the last 33 seasons.



“Sometimes they probably go a little bit under the radar when they’re in 4A,” Hamilton said, “and because they’re in a conference with some big Indiana schools.”



Unlike previous years, when they’ve taken on conference opponents, the Rockets are fairly isolated on the south side of the bracket, with Monticello, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Westville on the north side of the bracket. Hamilton doesn’t mind.



“One of the unique things about the playoffs is being able to play against a team that you haven’t played against, and somebody that you don’t know, so from that standpoint it’s always exciting,” Hamilton said. “We went down to Vandalia last Saturday, the first time we’ve ever been there, and they were a really great host, and it was a really good experience for us, and now it’s a good situation where we get to really return that home flavor.”



Tough bracket awaits Tigers



WESTVILLE — The Westville seniors have gone through two losing seasons and a first-round playoff exit, only to emerge from the 2016 regular season undefeated.



Their reward? A spot in a Class 3A northern bracket that includes six undefeated teams, including Saturday’s opponent, sixth-seeded Monticello.



“It was a big pill to swallow,” Westville coach Guy Goodlove said. “You knew right away once you saw the bracket come out that every game was going to be a tough game because there are no weaknesses in this upper quadrant. This bracket, it’s the real deal. Each week, you’ve got to bring it or you’re going to go home. You’ve got the No. 1 ranked team in (IC Catholic), you’ve got No. 2 in Wilmington, and now you’ve got No. 3 in Monticello. I don’t know how much more difficult it can be.”



Westville notched its first playoff win in six years last Saturday with a 57-0 win against Chicago Marine. Thanks to their playoff points, the Tigers will host Saturday’s matchup against the Sages, whose quarterback, Caleb Hanson, leads the area by a wide margin with 2,564 passing yards.



“They’re explosive all over the field,” Goodlove said. “They can score at any time. They’ve got playmakers everywhere. You can’t just focus on one kid or two kids, you’ve got to focus on everybody they put out on the field. All of the receivers have good speed; they’re good athletes and can break away at any time. The quarterback is very good. It seems like he always finds the open guy and always makes the right decisions. We have a big challenge on Saturday.”



Still, after four years of development, the veteran Tigers expect to compete with the best.



“The expectations they’ve set for themselves are very high,” Goodlove said. “They’ve been through the growing pains; they’ve been through the war. They’re seniors, and they understand that this is it. There’s no next year.”



Close calls keep Storm alive



CATLIN — The last two weeks of the regular season, Salt Fork’s games came down to the final 30 seconds.



Against Dwight in Week 8, Caleb Fauver intercepted a pass in the end zone with the clock ticking down to save an eight-point win. In Week 9, a Salt Fork pass was picked off at the 5-yard line with the Storm trailing Oakwood by two.



Last Saturday’s upset of Class 1A No. 4 Stockton was no different. Fauver again secured a win, returning a last-gasp onside kick from Stockton for a touchdown with 39 seconds to go to give his team a nine-point lead in an eventual 43-42 upset.



“The initial reaction was that (the clock) finally hit zero because it was about as wild of a game as I’ve been involved in, but I’m really, really pleased with the kids,” Salt Fork coach Brian Plotner said. “I thought we played really exceptionally hard for four quarters, which hasn’t always been the case this year as far as being able to maintain the level of focus and intensity that they possessed (on Saturday) and to be able to really answer every time Stockton threw something at us. We had an answer to everything they did.”



The Storm will host traditional Class 1A power Lena-Winslow, which has won two state titles in the last six years. Saturday’s win, Plotner thinks, should give his team the belief that it can hang with a high-level team after finishing the regular season 5-4.



“The kids now should have the belief after going up and playing a traditional power like Stockton,” Plotner said. “They will be a huge challenge for us, but I think our kids’ mindset is they’re a little disappointed with our record this year. There’s probably a game or two where we could have done some things differently, but when you put it together like we were able to do Saturday, that’s got to kind of show to them or prove to them that they are capable of doing things when they do the little things right, and we did a lot of that Saturday.”