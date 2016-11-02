STM's Hail Mary answered

CHAMPAIGN — On the most important part of what could go down as the most important play in the season, St. Thomas More’s most important player stood and watched.

D.J. Lee tossed a lateral to Clavin Davis as the Sabers trailed West Hancock 38-36 in the game’s final seconds last Saturday during a Class 2A first-round playoff game as a defensive player bore down on the receiver, who reared back to throw a Hail Mary pass to Mike Lamb.

“I was just standing there waiting, waiting, waiting,” Lee said. “I saw a linebacker come, and I was like, ‘It’s not going to reach him.’ ”

But Davis, the Sabers’ de-facto backup quarterback this season, always was known for his strong arm, if not his accuracy. As he prepared to launch his pass, Lamb sprinted toward the end zone and turned his head to see the ball hurling in his direction.

“There was no doubt in my mind Clavin was going to make a good throw,” Lamb said. “I knew the ball was going to be there, it was just a matter of, ‘Will I be able to catch it?’ I saw it was a little short, so I ran back. I saw (the defensive backs) jumped early, so I knew I could probably tip it.”

Lamb tipped the ball to himself with his back to the end zone at the 8-yard line, grabbed it and turned as a West Hancock player wrapped his arms around his waist.

“I felt him on me, but I knew I was getting in the end zone,” Lamb said. “I knew I was. The adrenaline was just pumping through my entire body and my mind was moving so fast, faster than usual. ... I wasn’t going to go down. That wasn’t part of the plan.”

Lamb burst into the end zone, fell to the ground, rolled and kneeled and put his arms to the sky. Lee ran toward him and tackled him.

“I just sprinted to the end zone, and I hit him hard. I think I hit him harder than anyone on the other team,” Lee said.

Meanwhile, after Davis threw the pass that eventually won the game, 44-38, and put the Sabers into Saturday’s second round, where they’ll host Bismarck-Henning on Saturday, he found himself on the ground.

“I didn’t see him drag the player, none of that. I just saw him on his knees in the end zone,” Davis said. “When I got back up and saw Mike in the end zone, it was just a proud moment.”