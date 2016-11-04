Second-round playoff football capsules

Staff writer SCOTT RICHEY takes a look at second-round playoff football games involving area teams on Saturday:

CLASS 6A



No. 8 Danville (8-2) at No. 1 Lemont (10-0), 6 p.m.



VIKINGS TO WATCH: Quentin Smith, Sr., QB (69-of-135 passing, 1,405 yards, 18 TD, 7 INT; 161 carries, 887 yards, 20 TD); Jerry Reed, Jr., RB (133 carries, 947 yards, 11 TD); Justin Daubaris, Sr., RB (99 carries, 674 yards, 7 TD); Colton Castongue, Sr., DE (106 tackles).



INDIANS TO WATCH: Spencer Nagel, Sr., QB (98-of-166 passing, 1,651 yards, 19 TD); Anthony Martin, Jr., RB (129 carries, 696 yards, 8 TD).



OF NOTE: Lemont’s seniors are 32-3 in their final three seasons, and several played on the 2014 Class 6A state runner-up team.



CLASS 3A

No. 6 Monticello (10-0) at No. 3 Westville (10-0), 2 p.m.

SAGES TO WATCH: Caleb Hanson, Sr., QB (155-of-217 passing, 2,564 yards, 31 TD, 6 INT; 80 carries, 592 yards, 9 TD); Lucas Lieb, Jr., TB (105 carries, 887 yards, 12 TD); Nathan Graham, Sr., FL (61 receptions, 1,006 yards, 15 TD); Isiah Florey, Sr., SE (42 receptions, 817 yards, 12 TD).

TIGERS TO WATCH: Ladavion Severado, Sr., RB (133 carries, 1,012 yards, 14 TD); Cameron Nicholas, Jr., RB (61 carries, 623 yards, 8 TD); Logan Noel, Sr., LB (90 tackles); Owen Marriage-Tucker, Jr., LB (78 tackles).

OF NOTE: Hanson already has matched the 31 touchdowns Brandon Wildman threw for the Sages in 2014 but needs 629 yards to tie the former Monticello quarterback’s 3,193-yard season. A run to the state title game should do it.



No. 8 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (9-1) at No. 1 Elmhurst IC Catholic (10-0), 4 p.m.



PANTHERS TO WATCH: Dalton Coplea, Sr., QB (101-of-168 passing, 1,392 yards, 21 TD, 10 INT); Keanan Crabb, Jr., RB (184 carries, 1,182 yards, 14 TD); Andrew Zenner, Sr., WR (47 receptions, 578 yards, 10 TD); Dylan Polson, Jr., LB (75 tackles).



KNIGHTS TO WATCH: Luke Ricobene, Jr., QB (104-of-154 passing, 1,732 yards, 21 TD, 5 INT); Jordan Rowell, Sr., RB (100 carries, 1,396 yards, 24 TD; 27 receptions, 466 yards, 4 TD); Matt Sutton, Sr., WR (21 receptions, 348 yards, 5 TD); Jim Kenneally, Sr., DL (66 tackles, 14 TFL, 7 sacks).



OF NOTE: PBL bowed out in the second round a year ago in a 35-28 loss to Bloomington Central Catholic after leading at halftime.



No. 2 Mt. Carmel (10-0) at No. 10 Unity (8-2), 2 p.m.



GOLDEN ACES TO WATCH: Daxton Peach, Sr., QB (33-of-65 passing, 673 yards, 10 TD, 1 INT; 143 carries, 1,370 yards, 19 TD); Trevor Kennard, Sr., RB (186 carries, 1,594 yards, 19 TD); Jackson Marcotte, Jr., TE (15 receptions, 353 yards, 5 TD); Sampson Margelin, Sr., LB (96 tackles, 17 TFL).



ROCKETS TO WATCH: Steven Migut, Jr., QB (46-of-81 passing, 678 yards, 10 TD, 6 INT: 102 carries, 1,132 yards, 15 TD); Keaton Eckstein, Jr., RB (162 carries, 968 yards, 13 TD); Toby Traxler, Sr., LB (96 tackles).



OF NOTE: In a rare turn of events, the only Mt. Carmel in the playoffs is the one that plays in an Indiana conference. The Golden Aces won the 1981 Class 3A title and have notched three runner-up finishes since 2001. Doesn’t quite match its Chicago counterpart of the same name (12 state titles since 1980).



CLASS 2A



No. 6 Bismarck-Henning (8-2) at No. 14 St. Thomas More (7-3), 2 p.m.

BLUE DEVILS TO WATCH: Izaack Kitchens, Jr., RB (161 carries, 1,860 yards, 22 TD); Dakota Akins, Sr., RB (98 carries, 812 yards, 8 TD); Wyatt Edwards, Jr., QB (26-of-54 passing, 660 yards, 9 TD, 4 INT); Cody Miller, Jr., LB (85 tackles).

SABERS TO WATCH: D.J. Lee, Sr., QB (74-of-152 passing, 1,224 yards, 16 TD, 6 INT); Brayden Roeder, Jr., LB (117 carries, 677 yards, 5 TD); Clavin Davis, Sr., WR (20 receptions, 502 yards, 10 TD); Jacob Richard, Sr., LB (134 tackles).

OF NOTE: Kitchens broke the B-H single-game rushing record for the second time this year in the Blue Devils’ Week 9 win against Jake Lamb (left) and STM, rushing for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

No. 7 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (8-2) at No. 2 Annawan/Wethersfield (9-1), 2 p.m.



TITANS TO WATCH: Bryce Bumphrey, Sr., QB (54-of-84 passing, 1,407 yards, 17 TD, 2 INT); Jaxon Ince, Sr., FB (100 carries, 784 yards, 9 TD); Ben Buresh, Jr., TE (25 receptions, 650 yards, 9 TD).



FALCONS TO WATCH: Mitch McNutt, Jr., RB (134 carries, 1,183 yards, 21 TD): Jared Trantina, So., RB (105 carries, 585 yards, 9 TD); Sam Baillie, Sr., LB (98 tackles); Luke Freehill, Jr., LB (91 tackles).



OF NOTE: The Titans have made the playoffs in 10 consecutive seasons and reached the Class 2A semifinals last season before falling to eventual champion Tri-Valley after giving the Vikings their closest game of the playoffs.



CLASS 1A



No. 1 Tuscola (10-0) at No. 9 Carrollton (7-3), 2 p.m.



WARRIORS TO WATCH: Kaleb Williams, Sr., QB (90-of-156 passing, 1,232 yards, 13 TD, 5 INT; 173 carries, 1,149 yards, 24 TD); Dalton Hoel, Jr., WR/DB (31 receptions, 429 yards, 6 TD; 36 tackles, 6 INT); Jaret Heath, Sr., LB (55 tackles, 5 INT); Dalton Donnals, Sr., LB (55 tackles).



HAWKS TO WATCH: Wade Prough, Sr., QB (114-of-191 passing, 2,055 yards, 23 TD, 7 INT); Jerrett Smith, Sr., WR/LB (110 carries, 597 yards, 14 TD; 147 tackles, 18 TFL); Jeremy Watson, Jr., SB (33 receptions, 698 yards, 11 TD); Byron Holmes, So., LB (102 tackles).



OF NOTE: Tuscola’s defense features five players with multiple interceptions on the season — the answer the Warriors might need against a Carrollton team used to moving the ball through the air.



No. 6 Lena-Winslow (8-2) at No. 14 Salt Fork (6-4), 3 p.m.



PANTHERS TO WATCH: Tanner Lawfer, Sr., QB (30-of-62 passing, 582 yards, 10 TD, 4 INT); Rahveon Valentine, Jr., RB (120 carries, 1,198 yards, 14 TD); Ty Chrisman, Jr., TE/SS (14 receptions, 282 yards, 6 TD; 61 tackles); Ian Kuehl, So., LB (57 tackles).



STORM TO WATCH: Caleb Fauver, Sr., QB/S (39-of-88 passing, 567 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT; 165 carries, 1,260 yards, 19 TD; 66 tackles, 10 INT); Grayson Hughes, Sr., FB (128 carries, 598 yards, 6 TD); Byron Hackman, Sr., LB (114 tackles); Max Branigan, So., LB (79 tackles).



OF NOTE: Salt Fork followed last year’s first-round playoff upset with a home loss to an Arcola team that had little trouble moving the ball on the ground. The Storm’s matchup with Lena-Winslow is similar.



No. 4 Freeport Aquin (9-1) at No. 12 LeRoy (7-3), 3 p.m.



BULLDOGS TO WATCH: Jonah Diemer, Jr., QB (111-of-153 passing, 1,433 yards, 21 TD, 4 INT); Cole Stykel, Jr., RB (83 carries, 861 yards, 15 TD); Zac Cummins, Jr., WR (23 receptions, 607 yards, 8 TD).



PANTHERS TO WATCH: Trevor Bulington, Sr., RB (138 carries, 1,003 yards, 14 TD); Gabe Bennett, So., RB (32 carries, 389 yards, 7 TD); Alex LaMont, Sr., DL (97 tackles); Brandon Bagnell, Sr., DL (91 tackles).



OF NOTE: LeRoy pulled off three upsets in last year’s surprise run to the Class 1A semifinals. Beating Aquin would be No. 2 for the Panthers this season.



For up-to-the-minute scores and postgame coverage, visit our preps page at news-gazette.com.