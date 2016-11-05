High school football scoreboard: Nov. 5, 2016

The first round of the high school football playoffs saw crazy endings (hello, St. Thomas More and Salt Fork), blowout wins (looking at you Monticello, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Tuscola and Westville), along with some perennial powers returning to form (Danville and LeRoy).

More memories will be made this Saturday during the second round of the playoffs, with a berth in next weekend's state quarterfinals on the line.

In Class 6A, Danville (8-2) heads to Lemont (10-0) to take on the Indians for a 6 p.m. game in a rematch of two recent regular season games between the two programs.

Lemont beat Danville 15-9 in 2015, with the Vikings on the short end of a 43-19 loss in 2014.

In 3A, four local teams are still alive, with at least one destined for a spot in the quarterfinals when Monticello (10-0) visits Westville (10-0) in a 2 p.m. kickoff.

The two storied programs have never met before in the playoffs.

Unity (8-2) will also kick off at 2 p.m. at Hicks Field in Tolono as the Rockets host Mt. Carmel (10-0). Scott Hamilton's program took care of business last Saturday with a strong 46-20 win at Vandalia.

A little later on Saturday, Paxton-Buckley-Loda (9-1) will kick off at 4 p.m. in Elmhurst against 3A state title contender IC Catholic (10-0). The Panthers cruised past Mercer County 50-2 last Saturday to set up a game with the Knights, who steamrolled St. Joseph-Ogden 49-8 last Saturday.

In 2A, another game involving two local teams will kick off at 2 p.m. in north Champaign.

St. Thomas More (7-3) hosts Bismarck-Henning (8-2) as the two teams will meet again after B-H barely beat the Sabers 29-28 in Week 9 over in Vermilion County.

Staying in 2A, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (8-2) travels to Kewanee to take on Annawan/Wethersfield (9-1) in a 2 p.m. kickoff. The Falcons had little trouble dispatching El Paso-Gridley 35-7 last Friday night.

Down in 1A, Tuscola (10-0) hits the road to play at Carrollton (7-3), which has won seven straight, in a game that kicks off at 2 p.m.

Other second-round games in 1A involving local teams are LeRoy (7-3) hosting Freeport Aquin (9-1) at 3 p.m. and Salt Fork (6-4) hosting Lena-Winslow (8-2). Salt Fork pulled off a stunning 43-42 win last Saturday at previously unbeaten Stockton for the right to host Saturday's game.

For scores on all these games and more, stay tuned throughout Saturday to our online scoreboard, which we'll update any time a team scores.