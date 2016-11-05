Monticello reaches 11 wins, playoff quarterfinals

Image Gallery: HS Football Playoffs Round 2 Class 3A: Monticello vs Westville » more Photo by: Holly Hart Second round of the Class 3A Football Playoffs between the Monticello Sages and the Westville Tigers, Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Westville High School. The Sages defeated the Tigers 41-14.

WESTVILLE — The Sages just keep checking historical accomplishments off their list in 2016.

Two weeks after finishing a regular season 9-0 for the first time in 25 years, Monticello earned its 11th win of the season Saturday by defeating Westville 41-14 in the Class 3A playoffs’ second round. It’s the first time the Sages have reached the 11-victory mark since 1997.

Up next: Trying to win a playoff quarterfinal for the second consecutive season under coach Cully Welter.

“The main goal is a state championship, but it’s what we have to do to get there — the process, the journey — that’s so enjoyable,” Monticello quarterback Caleb Hanson said.

“We have to focus on the journey and everything will take care of itself.”

Hanson led the way for the Sages against a physical Tigers (10-1) defense which allowed 11.2 points per game in the regular season and shut out Chicago Marine in their opening-round matchup.

Senior captain Hanson threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns while rushing in another from a yard out as Monticello built a 28-7 lead in the second quarter on its first four possessions.

Senior Isiah Florey caught two touchdown passes from Hanson while the other two went to junior Nathan Harman and sophomore Alek Bundy. Junior Johnny Dawson led the Sages in receiving yards with 115 on nine catches.

“It was just all about getting the ball to my playmakers, our entire wide receiving core, and spreading the ball around,” Hanson said.

Nathan Graham didn’t record a touchdown grab but finished with six catches for 83 yards, a week after suffering an AC joint sprain in his shoulder.

“I felt pretty healthy (Saturday),” he said following Monticello’s win. “Nothing would have kept me out of this game.”

Monticello will host fellow unbeaten Farmington next Saturday in a Class 3A quarterfinal.

“It’s always nice to still be playing this time of year,” Welter said. “We thought we had a pretty good week of practice, and we talked about how it’d be nice to continue that.”