Prep football second-round wrap: Tuscola rolls ahead

Image Gallery: HS Football Playoffs Round 2 Class 3A: Monticello vs Westville » more Photo by: Holly Hart Second round of the Class 3A Football Playoffs between the Monticello Sages and the Westville Tigers, Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Westville High School. The Sages defeated the Tigers 41-14.

CARROLLTON — Carrollton tried to stop the dominant Tuscola run game, so the Warriors passed. And they ran.

Tuscola racked up 502 yards of total offense — 272 through the air and 230 on the ground — as the Warriors pulled away late in Saturday’s 55-28 Class 1A second-round win on the road.

“They played a seven-man box, so we were able to isolate some guys where we thought we had some matchups one-on-one,” Tuscola coach Andy Romine said, “and we were able to hit some shots on top of them, especially off of play action.”

Kaleb Williams completed 15 of 20 passes for 230 yards and four touchdowns and he ran for 117 yards and three touchdowns for the Warriors (11-0).

“He earned (yards) on the ground, I’ll tell you that,” Romine said. “He was running through some traffic. ... He’s pretty complete. He didn’t make many mistakes.”

Dalton Hoel caught eight passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns and also picked off a pass. The Hawks (7-4) racked up 431 yards in the air but finished with negative-55 rushing yards.

Tuscola, which will take on Hardin-Calhoun next week, scored touchdowns on all but two possessions.



Lemont 42, Danville 10

LEMONT — Danville was behind 21-0 at halftime and was unable to mount a comeback in Saturday’s Class 6A second-round matchup against Lemont.

The Vikings (8-3) broke through only after the top-seeded Indians (11-0) after the hosts had taken a 28-0 advantage. A 1-yard run by Quentin Smith with 3:06 to play in the third quarter got Danville on the board.

Caleb Griffin would add a 28-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, but three touchdown connections between quarterback Spencer Nagel and receiver Steve Fleming spurred Lemont.



Elmhurst IC Catholic 65, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0

ELMHURST — Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s football season ended Saturday with a loss to top-ranked Elmhurst IC Catholic in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Jordan Rowell, an NCAA Division I recruit, started the scoring for the Knights (11-0) with a 23-yard touchdown run with 9:54 left in the first quarter.

He scored two more touchdowns in the first quarter to extend IC Catholic’s lead to 23-0. His third score was on an 82-yard scamper the next play after he broke up a pass attempt in the end zone on defense.

“We had some positive plays,” PBL coach Jeff Graham said. “We knew IC Catholic was a fast and physical team, but the kids never quit.”

Rowell had one more touchdown in the second quarter, and Luke Ricobene threw touchdown passes to Khalil Saunders and Matt Sutton to extend the Knights’ lead to 44-0 by halftime.

The Panthers, who are saying goodbye to 16 seniors, are ending their second straight season with a record of 9-2.

Andrew Rosten

Annawan/Wethersfield 21, GCMS 14

KEWANEE — The Falcons simply ran out of time Saturday in a Class 2A second-round playoff game against Annawan-Wethersfield, as their fourth-quarter comeback fell short on the road.

“It was a hard-nosed game,” GCMS senior Levi Davis said. “I give them props. They didn’t stop the whole game. They were relentless.”

GCMS (8-3) entered the locker room at halftime down 21-7, and it wasn’t until sophomore Jared Trantina punched in a 4-yard score early in the fourth quarter that GCMS came within striking distance.

The offense, however, was unable sustain either of its two final drives.

On the Falcons’ final possession, running back Mitch McNutt completed a 45-yard pass to Sam Baillie to get the Falcons to the Titans’ 37-yard line. Soon after, though, A-W (10-1) pressured GCMS quarterback Keegan Allen into tossing an interception that ended the game.

“With that pass to Sam, I thought, ‘Here we go, we’re alive,’” GCMS coach Mike Allen said. “When we came in motion (on the last play), they brought two guys off the edge, and as Keegan was throwing the ball, he got hit. He took a good shot, and that was that.”

McNutt, who averaged almost 9 yards per carry through the first 10 games of the season, hauled the ball 29 times for 139 yards (4.8 average). The A-W defenders made the junior work for everything he got.

A-W quarterback Bryce Bumphrey did most of his damage through the air in the first half, throwing for all three Titans touchdowns. His third, a 56-yard toss to Brendan Shaw, hit the Falcons the hardest, as it occurred on third and 11 with only 36 second left before halftime.

Ryan Ferguson

Lena-Winslow 35, Salt Fork 21

CATLIN — The Storm went into the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Class 1A second-round game trailing just 14-7. But an offensive shootout ensued in those final 12 minutes, with visiting Lena-Winslow coming out victorious.

“The kids played extremely hard. I’m very proud of their effort,” Storm coach Brian Plotner said. “We actually had an interception late in the third quarter we had returned inside the 25 and we couldn’t produce any points out of it. It could’ve made a big difference.”

Instead, Lena-Winslow (9-2) outscored Salt Fork (6-5) 21-14 in the final period.

Quarterback Caleb Fauver was involved in all three Storm scores, throwing the first to Brady McMasters and receiving the other two.



Freeport Aquin 28, LeRoy 14

LeROY — The Panthers held an 8-7 advantage entering the second quarter of their Class 1A second-round game Saturday, but Aquin took over from there to snag the victory.

Brett Egan found Adam Phillips on a 4-yard pass for LeRoy (7-4) to kick off the host team’s scoring midway through the first period. A Dylan Knudsen rush on the 2-point conversion attempt put the Panthers ahead 8-7.

But Aquin (10-1) tallied the next 21 points. Trevor Bulington gave LeRoy the game’s final points with a 2-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.