STM gets revenge, knocks off Bismarck-Henning

CHAMPAIGN — Dan Hennessey was just looking for a first down when he had a pass play signaled in on second and long with just more than 3 minutes to play in Saturday’s Class 2A second-round playoff game against Bismarck-Henning.

The St. Thomas More football coach felt the Blue Devils were bracing for the run. They were after the Sabers’ previous drive featured a heavy dose of Brayden Roeder up the middle.

Hennessey ended up getting more than he bargained for when D.J. Lee dropped back. Lee found Andrew Mammen across the middle of the field, and the senior receiver broke free for a 59-yard touchdown.

But there was plenty of time left on the clock for B-H to march down the field, trailing by just eight points. Which the Blue Devils did — into STM territory — before the Sabers (8-3) forced a fumble to secure their 43-35 victory and first-ever trip to the quarterfinals.

“They bend, but they don’t break,” Hennessey said about his defense. “We’ve given up points and we’ve given up yards, but in the end it’s the ‘W.’”

B-H (8-3) turned to freshman running back Caleb Lahey with leading rusher Izaack Kitchens sidelined by an injury suffered last week in the Blue Devils’ first-round win against Sangamon Valley. Lahey rushed 32 times for 245 yards and a touchdown and had three carries and a 21-yard reception on B-H’s final drive.

“I was excited that we had at least a chance to come back and steal it at the end,” Blue Devils coach Mark Dodd said. “The idea there is they’re probably going to soften up a little bit because they’re going to defend the pass. That’s when we wanted to run our bread-and-butter stuff — our sweep and our trap — until we can get near the scoring area. I thought things were going well.”

Then, STM’s Clavin Davis went for the strip on a Lahey rush while the Sabers’ Jacob Richard went for the tackle. The end result was an STM fumble recovery and 1:49 to run off the clock for the win.

“Defense is something we’ve been preaching all year,” Richard said. “DJ Lee, that’s our offense. We live and die through him offensively, but I’ve taken my pride with the defense. Against a team like Bismarck-Henning, that’s the biggest thing — to pound and pound and pound all game with them.”

While STM struggled to slow down Lahey, B-H had little answer for Lee and the Sabers’ passing game.

Lee had plenty of time in the pocket and took advantage, going 16 of 24 for 355 yards and touchdown passes of 16 (Mammen), 44 (Davis) an 59 yards (Mammen) while also rushing for three scores.

Mammen caught six passes for 153 yards, while Davis had five receptions for 141 yards.

“Our (offensive) line is a lot faster than a lot of lines,” Lee said. “Us being able to contain their line because they’re bigger helped us in the pocket and made plays out of nothing.

“I don’t have to always throw it far. I can throw it short and (Davis, Lamb and Mammen) can take it far, getting a lot of distance when they run.”

Blitzing Lee — something the B-H fans clamored for — wasn’t an attractive option for Dodd.

“It’s pick your poison,” Dodd said. “We know what kind of athletes we have up front, and none of us are going to catch him. We tried to condense the pocket and contain him. He’s just that good.”

Lee, Roeder (17 carries, 116 yards) and the 14th-seeded Sabers now have a quarterfinal date at Shelbyville. The 10th-seeded Rams (8-3) eked out a 36-34 home win Saturday against second-seeded Mendon Unity.