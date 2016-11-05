Unity steps up down stretch, reaches quarters

Image Gallery: HS Football Playoffs Round 2 Class 3A: Monticello vs Westville » more Photo by: Holly Hart Second round of the Class 3A Football Playoffs between the Monticello Sages and the Westville Tigers, Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Westville High School. The Sages defeated the Tigers 41-14.

TOLONO — After giving up two long touchdown plays, Unity trailed 15-14 midway through the second quarter of Saturday’s Class 3A second-round playoff matchup against Mt. Carmel.

But in the last six minutes of the opening half, Steven Migut ran for a 35-yard touchdown, Ethan Miebach intercepted a pass, and Migut found Jake Reno for a touchdown to put the Rockets firmly in control.

They’d go on to take a decisive 48-22 home victory, advancing to the quarterfinal round.

“That was a huge change in momentum,” Unity coach Scott Hamilton said. “Those were some pretty big plays for us.”

That wasn’t the end of the Unity (9-2) onslaught.

Migut capped an 80-yard drive midway through the third quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Rockets a 34-15 lead and threw a touchdown pass to Cale Shonkwiler early in the fourth to put the game virtually out of reach.

Migut ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns and completed 12 of 17 passes for 78 yards and four touchdowns against a previously undefeated opponent.

Unity gained 351 yards to Mt. Carmel’s 341 but held the Golden Aces (10-1) to just one second-half touchdown.

“We were able to really do a good job of running the football (in the second half),” Hamilton said. “It’s going to come down to our interior line play, and I thought our kids stepped up on both sides of the ball and put us in a great position to win.”

Virden North Mac (10-1) awaits Unity next weekend, with the Rockets traveling for that game. The teams met in last season’s Round of 32, with Unity collecting a 55-20 victory against a then-undefeated foe.