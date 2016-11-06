STM football enjoying deep postseason run

Other Related Content STM gets revenge, knocks off Bismarck-Henning

CHAMPAIGN — Jacob Richard usually spends November getting ready for baseball. D.J. Lee has spent the last two following along with the local football teams that still had games on the schedule.

This November is playing out a little differently for the St. Thomas More seniors. The Sabers’ 43-35 victory against Bismarck-Henning in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs on Saturday has them in new territory — the first quarterfinals appearance in school history.

“I remember last year and the year before I was just following all the other local teams going far,” Lee said. “It’s good to be the local team going far.”

STM (8-3) will face Shelbyville (8-3) in the quarterfinals this week. The Rams are in the playoffs for a third straight year under first-year coach Bill Duckett. The Sabers are making their first appearance in three years under the only coach the program has ever had.

“I’ve talked to other coaches what it felt like to advance, to get this far,” STM coach Dan Hennessey said after his team’s second-round victory against Bismarck-Henning. “They said it’s nothing like you’ve ever felt before, and it’s held true. It’s something else to watch these kids and watch us get to the quarterfinals.

“I kind of thought we had a shot at getting there with these kids, the offseason work (and) what they’ve done all year. Yeah, some people said we had kind of a soft schedule in the beginning, but you’ve seen what we’ve done. We’ve got some electrifying players both offensively and defensively. I’m so happy for these kids right now and our school.”

Richard said Saturday’s win against the Blue Devils and reaching the quarterfinals for the first time ever meant a lot to the STM seniors — many of whom have started since they were sophomores and won just three games total in their first two seasons as contributors.

“We’ve seen the program at its highest points, and we’ve seen the program at its lowest points,” the senior linebacker said. “We had to pick it up for ourselves. I think more than anything it’s just us staying together.

“We had a couple guys leave. We’ve had a couple that just kind of dissed us over the past two years. For us to come together and put in a really good season and beat teams like Bismarck-Henning, it’s huge.”

STM will enter its quarterfinal showdown with Shelbyville as the underdog. Again. The Sabers were the lower-seeded team when they beat West Hancock in the first round and Bismarck-Henning on Saturday.

“I like it because it makes the other team feel like we’re just a step in their way and we’re not that big, and they’re looking past us,” Lee said. “We want teams to look past us so that we can come in and surprise them like we have the last two playoff games.”

Hennessey said the underdog role has suited STM just fine through two rounds.

“We just go out with the mentality that we have nothing to lose,” Hennessey said. “Hey, one more and we’re in the semis.”

Quarterfinal pairings

CLASS 1A

■ Ottawa Marquette (11-0) at Freeport Aquin (10-1)

■ Forreston (11-0) at Lena-Winslow (9-2)

■ Hardin-Calhoun (8-3) at Tuscola (11-0)

■ Warrensburg-Latham (7-4) at Decatur St. Teresa (10-1)



CLASS 2A

■ Dee-Mack (10-1) at Newman Central Catholic (11-0)

■ Kewanee-Wethersfield (10-1) at Fulton (9-2)

■ DuQuoin (9-2) at Maroa-Forsyth (10-1)

■ St. Thomas More (8-3) at Shelbyville (8-3)



CLASS 3A

■ Wilmington (11-0) at Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic (11-0)

■ Farmington (11-0) at Monticello (11-0)

■ Carlinville (10-1) at Newton (11-0)

■ Unity (9-2) at Virden North Mac (10-1)