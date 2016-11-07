N-G Top 10: Football, Week 12

Video: NG Prep Football Top 10: Week 12 » more Videographer: The News-Gazette St. Thomas More's magical playoff run has the Sabers in position to make C-U history. They'll enter Saturday's quarterfinals as the fourth-ranked team in our area.

Sports editor Matt Daniels offers his rankings entering the third week of the postseason:

RANK, SCHOOL W-L PREV. COMMENT

1. Monticello 11-0 1 Sages have outscored 11 foes by an average of 31.4 points this season as program vies for first state semifinal berth since 2002 when Monticello hosts Farmington (11-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

2. Tuscola 11-0 2 Warriors are back in state quarterfinals for fourth time this decade as Andy Romine’s team will host Hardin Calhoun (8-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday in first-ever playoff game between the schools.

3. Unity 9-2 6 Rockets will strive for second straight season with at least 10 wins — and sixth time in the last decade — when they travel to Virden and play North Mac (10-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

4. St. Thomas More 8-3 9 If Sabers win two more games, starting 2 p.m. Saturday at Shelbyville (8-3), they’ll become second-ever STM team to pull off the feat. And first-ever C-U team to play for a state title.

5. Westville 10-1 3 Tigers’ season ended with a Class 3A second-round playoff loss to Monticello, but not before program registered first 10-win season since 2010.

6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9-2 4 Unbeaten IC Catholic put a stop to Panthers’ season in second round of 3A action, but two losses PBL sustained this season were to teams that are combined 21-1.

7. Danville 8-3 5 Much like PBL, the three losses the Vikings sustained this season were to programs — Lemont, Peoria and Normal Community — that are a combined 30-3.

8. Bismarck-Henning 8-3 7 Blue Devils couldn’t get past St. Thomas More for second time this season, but coach Mark Dodd’s program won a playoff game for the fifth time in the past six seasons.

9. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8-3 9 Annawan/Wethersfield ended the Falcons’ seven-game win streak in second round of 2A playoffs as GCMS compiled at least eight wins for the fifth time in the last decade.

10. LeRoy 7-4 10 Freeport Aquin ended the Panthers’ season in 1A, but not before BJ Zeleznik’s program won at least one playoff game for the sixth straight postseason appearance.