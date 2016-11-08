On campus: Bohn, Barnes in spotlight

■ Sophomore Cortney Bohn, from Mahomet-Seymour, was named to the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin’s volleyball all-conference second team. The Millikin middle hitter finished the regular season with 280 kills and 74 blocks. The Big Blue, which also features sophomore Emily Seegmiller (Arthur-Lovington) and freshman Marissa McElroy (St. Joseph-Ogden) won the CCIW regular-season championship and conference tournament, travels to Grand Rapids, Mich., for a first-round matchup in the NCAA Division III tournament against Ohio Northern on Thursday.



■ Senior Matt Barnes, from Ridgeview, was named to the CoSIDA First-Team All-District Academic team. The two-time All-Midwest Conference first-team linebacker is the third Monmouth College football player to receive the honor. Barnes leads a Fighting Scot defense that is ranked second in Division III in scoring defense and third in total defense. Barnes is on track to become the second-leading tackler in program history. Monmouth, which has won nine consecutive games and is ranked 24th, ends the regular season by playing for the Bronze Turkey against Knox at 1 p.m. Saturday. It is the 128th meeting between the schools.



■ Two former Champaign standouts contributed to Robert Morris Chicago’s 38-20 victory against St. Xavier. Junior cornerback Philip Hassell had four tackles and one pass breakup. Senior Jamir Stovall had a tackle assist on special teams. The win clinched the program’s first Mid-States Football Association Midwest League championship. For St. Xavier, senior Michael Lafenhagen, from Unity, led the defense with 13 tackles. Junior Josh Wallick of Fisher contributed three tackles, including one for a loss. Robert Morris Chicago (6-3, 4-0), ranked 19th in the latest NAIA Coaches poll, wraps up the regular season with a 1 p.m. contest against Saint Ambrose. St. Xavier finished 5-6.



■ Sophomore Claire Michael, from Urbana University High, was a multiple-event winner at the Illinois Wesleyan Halloween Invitational. Besides winning the 100 freestyle in 55.33 seconds, Michael anchored the host squad’s winning 200 and 500 freestyle relays. The Titans won the five-team meet with 90 points. IWU will travel to Chicago for a triangular meet against Carthage and Illinois Institute of Technology at 1 p.m. on Saturday.



■ Freshman Payton Woods, from Champaign Central, swam for Michigan State in a pair of dual meets last weekend. On Friday, the Spartans took on Cincinnati. Woods was a member of Michigan State’s winning 200 medley relay and second-place 400 freestyle relay. He also placed third in the 50 freestyle. The next day at Indiana, Woods finished second in the 50 freestyle and as a member of the 400 freestyle relay. Michigan State has a dual meet at 5 p.m. Friday at Bowling Green and will be a part of the Big Ten All Star Meet on Saturday and Sunday.



■ Senior Jenna Ayers, from Ridgeview, and freshman Julia Bleich, from Gibson City, have contributed to a successful Olivet Nazarene women’s soccer run. Bleich has four goals in 16 matches, good for third on the team. Ayers has a goal and two assists in 15 matches. The Tigers face St. Ambrose in a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Association tournament semifinal today, with a trip to the conference final on the line.