Urbana's Watson resigns after eight seasons

URBANA — Nathan Watson is a fan of Rocky Balboa. Like huge fan of the seven movies featuring Sylvester Stallone portraying the fictional boxer.



“The first ‘Rocky’ was one of the best stories,” Watson said. “By ‘Rocky IV,’ it kind of peaks out. At the end, it’s still a good story, but it’s probably time for Stallone to move on.”



Watson used that analogy to explain his decision to resign after eight seasons coaching the Urbana football team, which he did late Tuesday.



The choice to leave the Tigers, a program he has guided since 2009, wasn’t an easy one for Watson, who went 20-45 coaching Urbana, including 1-8 each of the last two seasons.



Watson actually told his coaching staff on Oct. 20, the day before Urbana ended its season a day later with a 34-26 victory at Peoria Manual, that he was planning on resigning. He told the team in his pregame talk before Urbana held on for its for lone win of the season.



“It was pretty overwhelming,” Watson said. “You think of the tough year that we had that some of them would be happy, but for the most part, they were supportive and asking me, ‘Are you staying here? Are you still teaching?’ ”



Yes and yes to both questions. Watson still will teach physical education and serve as the department’s chair at Urbana. He isn’t ruling out a complete end to his coaching career, but said the right opportunity would have to come along for him to resume his duties on the sidelines.



“I’m always open to an opportunity,” Watson said. “My wife and I started dating a month before my

first job at Eastern Illinois University. She’s been around football the whole time. I do feel with everything that is going on with my life, that this is the best for me to take a year off, gather my thoughts, get some stuff down on paper and get refreshed and recharged.”



Re-energized is the feeling Watson brought to Urbana in 2012. The Tigers finished that season 9-2, won the Big 12 regular-season title and won the school’s first playoff game, a 36-22 triumph at home against East Peoria in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.



“It gives me goosebumps even thinking about it,” Watson said. “What people don’t realize is those kids that were seniors on that team in 2012 went 1-8 as freshmen before they came full circle. It’s undeniable that it’s the best season in school history. I’m definitely glad I was here for that.”



And the seven other seasons Watson guided the Tigers. Despite the losing record he’ll leave Urbana with, it’s an experience Watson, who was also the head coach at Arcola in 2004 and 2005, will look back on with fond memories.



“I feel like I’ve become such a better coach over the last eight years,” Watson said. “I know some people might think that’s a hard thing to say with the records we had at times, but it was a great experience and one of the best experiences of my life.”