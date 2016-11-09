Zilis' Week 12 football storylines: Teams keep eye on prize

Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis gets the latest on three area teams that will play in the state quarterfinals on Saturday and still could reach Memorial Stadium:



STM taking care of business



CHAMPAIGN — At the end of each preseason practice, the members of the St. Thomas More football team would put their hands together and shout, “New era,” the slogan the team chose for the 2016 season.



Coach Dan Hennessey knew that his Sabers could divorce themselves from the losing that defined the previous two seasons, when they won a combined three games.



“I really thought if the pieces fell into place, which they pretty much have so far, I knew we would get into the playoffs,” Hennessey said. “There were some key things that had to happen throughout the season, and they did. From there, I’ve seen the steady progress from these guys, even in the games we lost. I didn’t see any, ‘Woe is me,’ and ‘This is the end of the year.’ It was basically, ‘Let’s get back to take care of business again.’ ”



Despite only having 27 players in the program, STM won its first five games of the season and picked up a sixth to once again ensure a Class 2A playoff spot.



And for the first time, the Sabers will play in the state quarterfinals on Saturday, when they’ll take on Shelbyville on the road at 2 p.m. after a revenge victory against Bismarck-Henning. The Blue Devils defeated STM 29-28 in Bismarck during Week 9 action to end the regular season only to see the Sabers come through with a 43-35 victory last Saturday in Champaign.



“Everybody’s still walking on cloud nine,” Hennessey said. “It’s huge. It’s the first time we’ve been this far, and I think in their minds they’re ready to go. They have a lot of confidence in what we’re doing on both offense and defense.”



Rockets use depth to key run



TOLONO — After coming into the season ranked No. 2 in Class 3A during the first Associated Press statewide poll, Unity came along slowly during a 2-2 start, and that was partially by design.



Coach Scott Hamilton rarely deploys his players on both sides of the ball, leaving the need for the development of young players.



“We trust our coaches and we trust our system enough to stay patient,” Hamilton said. “Then, when you get to the end and you see the way kids perform and you feel like you’re still fresh, it all works out well.”



For the second consecutive year, the Rockets came into the playoffs as a No. 10 seed.



After making it to the state title game last year, only to fall to Kankakee McNamara at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Unity is set to play in Saturday’s 3A quarterfinals against North Mac, a team the Rockets defeated 55-20 in last year’s second round. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. in Virden.



The victory to set up a rematch against North Mac came after the Rockets started 22 different players on offense and defense during last Saturday’s 48-22 win against Mt. Carmel, when the Rockets pulled away in the second half with a strong running game.



That kind of depth is rare not only in 3A football but almost throughout any class. But it certainly pays dividends for a program that is back in the state quarterfinals for the fifth time this decade.



“We stay true to our system of playing a lot of kids and keeping kids fresh,” Hamilton said. “And in the third quarter when you can run the ball like we did, I think that pays off.”



Warriors relying on balance



TUSCOLA — During the first seven games of the season, Tuscola quarterback Kaleb Williams picked up more yards on the ground (842) than through the air (712).



For Tuscola, this was a problem, as far as problems go for a team that dominated its way through the regular season and hasn’t lost a regular-season game since 2014. Still, coach Andy Romine realized his Warriors would find a solution to their passing game sooner rather than later before the playoffs began.



“We never really panicked about it,” Romine said. “We knew it would come along, even if it takes a little while, but, yeah, we didn’t worry about it when we struggled early because we knew we were working on it and it would keep getting better.”



The Warriors improved their offensive balance throughout a season in which they’ve won every game by at least 18 points, including a 33-14 win against then-No. 1 St. Teresa in Week 7.



That culminated in last Saturday’s 55-28 Class 1A second-round win at Carrollton, where Tuscola picked up 272 yards through the air and 230 on the ground.



The victory against the Hawks put Tuscola back into the state quarterfinals for the second time in the last three seasons and the 10th time since 2004 for the tradition-rich program out of Douglas County.



At 2 p.m. on Saturday, Tuscola will utilize that versatile attack when it hosts Hardin Calhoun, which defeated Arcola 7-0 in the postseason opener before dropping Red Hill 22-0 in the second round. Something will have to give considering Tuscola is averaging 51.3 points this season, including 53.5 during its first two playoff games.



“I think it puts a lot of pressure on the defense,” Romine said. “I had a really good feeling that we were going to be balanced. (On Saturday), they chose to really commit to stopping the run, but it opened some areas behind so we threw it, also.”













