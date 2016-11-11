Prep football playoff quarterfinal capsules

Image Gallery: HS Football Playoffs Round 2 Class 3A: Monticello vs Westville » more Photo by: Holly Hart Second round of the Class 3A Football Playoffs between the Monticello Sages and the Westville Tigers, Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Westville High School. The Sages defeated the Tigers 41-14.

Staff writer SCOTT RICHEY is back with a glance at the remaining quarterfinal playoff football games involving area teams today:

CLASS 3A

No. 2 Farmington (11-0) at No. 6 Monticello (11-0), 2 p.m.

FARMERS TO WATCH: Dylan Hayden, Sr., QB (144-of-204 passing, 3,045 yards, 39 TD, 6 INT; 54 carries, 378 yards, 4 TD); Evan Marion, Jr., RB (133 carries, 807 yards, 17 TD); Eric Higgs, Sr., WR (51 receptions, 1,165 yards, 12 TD); Gavin Garcia, Sr., LB (72 tackles).

SAGES TO WATCH: Caleb Hanson, Sr., QB (182-of-256 passing, 2,875 yards, 35 TD, 6 INT; 93 carries, 634 yards, 10 TD); Lucas Lieb, Jr., TB (118 carries, 927 yards, 13 TD); Nathan Graham, Sr., FL (68 receptions, 1,098 yards, 15 TD); Isiah Florey, Sr., SE (47 receptions, 855 yards, 14 TD); Nathan Harman, Jr., LB (120 tackles); Jack Spence, So., LB (93 tackles).

OF NOTE: Farmington has allowed single-digit scoring in four games this season. Monticello did the Farmers one better, including a pair of shutouts (Richland County and Casey-Westfield).



No. 10 Unity (9-2) at No. 3 Virden North Mac (10-1), 2 p.m.

ROCKETS TO WATCH: Steven Migut, Jr., QB (56-of-97 passing, 772 yards, 14 TD, 6 INT; 117 carries, 1,278 yards, 17 TD); Keaton Eckstein, Jr., RB (185 carries, 1,103 yards, 13 TD); Cale Shonkwiler, Jr., WR (18 receptions, 374 yards, 8 TD); Toby Traxler, Sr., LB (96 tackles); Cody Montgomery, Sr., DB (76 tackles).

PANTHERS TO WATCH: Grant Graham, Sr., QB (85-of-140 passing, 1,190 yards, 14 TD, 7 INT; 115 carries, 777 yards, 11 TD); Griffin Hatalla, Sr., FB/LB (143 carries, 922 yards, 9 TD; 156 tackles, 15 TFL); Asa Donaldson, Sr., RB (122 carries, 897 yards, 8 TD; 37 receptions, 672 yards, 8 TD); Cameron Cotterman, Jr., DE (97 tackles, 24 TFL, 12 sacks).

OF NOTE: North Mac’s lone loss this season came in its regular-season finale, a 27-19 defeat at the hands of former Okaw Valley Conference cornerstone Maroa-Forsyth. That led to a three-way tie atop the Sangamo between Maroa-Forsyth, North Mac and Williamsville.



CLASS 2A

No. 14 St. Thomas More (8-3) at No. 10 Shelbyville (8-3), 2 p.m.

SABERS TO WATCH: D.J. Lee, Sr., QB (93-of-171 passing, 1,587 yards, 19 TD, 7 INT; 87 carries, 634 yards, 9 TD); Brayden Roeder, Jr., RB/LB (134 carries, 799 yards, 5 TD; 113 tackles); Clavin Davis, Sr., WR (25 receptions, 642 yards, 11 TD); Mike Lamb, Sr., WR (30 receptions, 487 yards, 5 TD); Jacob Richard, Sr., LB (151 tackles); Marlin Smock, Sr., DT (94 tackles).

RAMS TO WATCH: Turner Pullen, Jr., QB (116-of-206 passing, 1,930 yards, 26 TD, 6 INT; 169 carries, 1,020 yards, 12 TD); Kentrell Beck, Fr., WR (42 receptions, 872 yards, 11 TD); Cade Watson, Jr., WR (30 receptions, 548 yards, 9 TD); Clayton Peterson, Jr., NG (69 tackles, 23 TFL).

OF NOTE: While St. Thomas More is making its first trip to the quarterfinals, it isn’t exactly familiar territory for Shelbyville, either. The Rams’ two postseason wins this year are two more than they had in the past 11 seasons.



CLASS 1A

No. 12 Hardin Calhoun (8-3) at No. 1 Tuscola (11-0), 2 p.m.

HARDIN WARRIORS TO WATCH: Wes Klocke, Sr., RB/FS (152 carries, 1,256 yards, 16 TD); Jacob Watters, Jr., RB (148 carries, 762 yards, 7 TD); Cody Gilman, Sr., DL (45 tackles, 12 TFL); Michael Finch, Sr., DL (35 tackles, 10 TFL).

TUSCOLA WARRIORS TO WATCH: Kaleb Williams, Sr., QB (105-of-176 passing, 1,462 yards, 17 TD, 5 INT; 196 carries, 1,276 yards, 27 TD); Dalton Hoel, Jr., WR (39 receptions, 571 yards, 9 TD); Haden Cothron, So., WR (19 receptions, 326 yards, 5 TD); Andrew Erickson, Jr., LB (71 tackles): Jaret Heath, Sr., LB (59 tackles); Dalton Donnals, Sr., LB (56 tackles).

OF NOTE: Williams is the leading scorer in the area thanks to his 27 rushing touchdowns (the passing scores go to his receivers), but Tuscola is picking up plenty of points from a not-so-typical position in high school football. Sophomore kicker Cade Kresin has connected on 64 PATs and five field goals and ranks 17th in the area in scoring.