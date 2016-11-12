High school football scoreboard: Nov. 12, 2016

Two weekends from now, 16 high school football teams will descend upon Memorial Stadium for eight state title games.

Will four from our area be among those select few?

Possibly.

Monticello (11-0), Unity (9-2), St. Thomas More (8-3) and Tuscola (11-0) are all still playing football as the postseason atmosphere hits another high point today with state quarterfinal games.

In Class 3A, Monticello will host Farmington (11-0) at 2 p.m. as Cully Welter's program will try to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2002.

Quarterback Caleb Hanson leads a potent passing game for the Sages, who beat Westville 41-14 last Saturday in the second round.

Staying in 3A, Unity will travel to Virden and take on North Mac (10-1) at 2 p.m. The two foes played each other last season in the second round, with the Rockets emerging with a win before Scott Hamilton's program made its way to the state title game in DeKalb.

Unity advanced to the quarterfinals for the second straight season after a convincing 48-22 win against Mt. Carmel last Saturday at Hicks Field in Tolono.

Dropping down to 2A, St. Thomas More will try to keep its historic run going when the Sabers visit Shelbyville (8-3) at 2 p.m. STM is playing in its first-ever state quarterfinal game thanks to a 43-35 home win last Saturday against Bismarck-Henning. We'll see if quarterback D.J. Lee and the rest of the Sabers can keep it going today.

In 1A, Tuscola (11-0) welcomes Hardin Calhoun (8-3) to town for a 2 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Field. Andy Romine's program is vying for its second state semifinal appearance in the last three seasons and a high-powered Tuscola offense, which has averaged 53.5 points in its first two playoff games, will have to contend with a Calhoun defense that hasn't yielded a point in the postseason.

Tuscola advanced to today's game after a 55-28 win at Carrollton last Saturday.

To keep updated on these four games after each score, stay tuned to our scoreboard.