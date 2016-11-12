Monticello football advances to state semifinals

Image Gallery: HS Football Playoffs: Monticello vs. Farmington » more photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Caleb Hanson (1) and Cole Reedy (21) at the Class 3A 3rd Round Football Playoff Game at Monticello High School in Monticello, IL on Saturday, November 12th, 2016.

MONTICELLO — With each interception, the Monticello football defense pulled at a thread of the Farmington aerial attack.

By the Sages’ fourth pick of the second quarter, the Farmers offense had completely unraveled.

Monticello turned five Farmington turnovers into 27 second-quarter points to break open a one-score game en route to a 48-17 victory in a Class 3A playoff quarterfinal.

The Sages advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2002 and sixth time in program history.

“It’s awesome. It’s what we’ve been working for all year,” Monticello cornerback Johnny Dawson said. “It’s just another step toward the end goal of a state championship.”

“We had a bad taste in our mouth from last year, getting beat by Unity,” Sages linebacker Nathan Harman said. “It’s one week at a time, but this week was very important, very special to us because of what happened last year.”

After trailing for the first time in the playoffs following a Farmington field goal nine minutes into the game, Monticello (12-0) took a 7-3 lead on a 69-yard catch and run by Isiah Florey.

Then the second quarter happened.

Dawson intercepted passes on Farmington’s first two possessions of the period.

Harman picked off a pass of his own, running it into the end zone from 9 yards out to extend Monticello’s lead to 14-3.

Farmington quarterback Dylan Hayden threw another interception, this time to Monticello’s Jack Spence, on the Farmers’ next possession, leading to a Caleb Hanson 1-yard plunge to push the Sages’ lead to 18.

Florey found the end zone again on a 16-yard touchdown run, and Nathan Graham closed out the scoring with a 28-yard receiving touchdown after the Farmers (11-1) fumbled a kickoff return.

“We had the momentum,” Dawson said. “Everything was going our way after a turnover or a big play like that.”

Monticello’s defense has been stingy (14.2 points per game) under second-year defensive coordinator Matt Sinclair, though turnovers aren’t a primary focus under his scheme.

Four of Hayden’s final five passes of the first half were picked off, and the Farmers’ high-scoring offense — with the third-best points per- game average in Class 3A — was limited to three points and 102 total yards in the first two quarters.

“We’ve never been one of those teams that does turnover circuits in practice,” Sinclair said. “My philosophy is that if you go try to get a turnover, if you go try to make a play, that’s when you give up big ones.

“If you do your job, the plays will come to you. And they’ve really bought into that.”