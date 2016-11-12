Sabers drop quarterfinal against Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville touchdown per quarter for three quarters wouldn’t typically be a giant hurdle for St. Thomas More to overcome. The Sabers made their bones this season with their offense. Three touchdowns is something they could match.



Just not Saturday in the Class 2A state quarterfinals. Shelbyville bottled up STM quarterback D.J. Lee — the centerpiece of the Sabers’ offense — en route to a 24-0 victory and a spot in next week’s semifinals against Maroa-Forsyth.



“We just couldn’t get our offense going,” STM coach Dan Hennessey said. “When you look at the stats, it was a very hard-fought defensive game. We could never get out of our own end of the field. They’re quick — very fast — and we knew that going in. Offensively, we just couldn’t get it going.”



Shelbyville (9-3) got on the board inside of three minutes into the game on a 13-yard touchdown run by quarterback Turner Pullen. He rushed for another score in the second quarter and threw a 23-yard touchdown pass in the third.



That’s the kind of production STM (8-4) got from Lee all season. But Shelbyville made it difficult on the Sabers senior. Lee completed 10 of 21 passes for 125 yards but was held to negative-24 rushing yards on 13 carries.



“They contained D.J.,” Hennessey said. “Basically, when we went to pass he couldn’t scramble pretty much and kept him in the box. Their pass rush was really fast and quick. They’re not all that overly big, but they rely on their speed to put pressure on you.”



Brayden Roeder rushed nine times for 22 yards to lead STM’s ground game. Clavin Davis caught two passes for 55 yards. But the Sabers managed just 141 yards of total offense on 50 plays — not enough to keep their season going.



That didn’t diminish what his team accomplished this season, according to Hennessey, particularly because STM reached the quarterfinals for the first time.



“I told the kids after the game, ‘You’ve taken this program to new heights. We’ve never been here — uncharted territory for us. Don’t hang your head over a loss,’ ” Hennessey said. “What these 27 kids did this year is huge.”