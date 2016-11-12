Tuscola bows out in quarterfinals

Image Gallery: HS Football Playoffs : Tuscola vs Hardin Calhoun » more Photo by: Holly Hart Tuscola quarterback Kaleb Williams runs the ball in the first quarter. Class 1A Quarterfinals Football Playoffs: Tuscola vs Hardin Calhoun, Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Tuscola High School.

CHAMPAIGN — Jaret Heath’s goal-line interception with 13 seconds to play in the first half swung all of the momentum of Saturday’s Class 1A state quarterfinal game in Tuscola football’s direction.



The Warriors stopped a driving Hardin Calhoun in sight of a go-ahead touchdown and were primed to protect their slim two-point lead at the break.



Then, Tuscola coach Andy Romine said he got greedy. His coaching staff discussed taking a knee to run out the final five seconds of the second quarter, but Romine said he thought he could hit an unsuspecting Calhoun with a play that had been open consistently to that point.



So Romine called it in. Tuscola quarterback Kaleb Williams dropped back to pass. And Calhoun linebacker Keaton Rose jumped the route, returning an interception 26 yards for a touchdown.



Calhoun went up 20-14 at the half, scored on its opening drive in the third quarter and fended off a furious fourth-quarter rally by Tuscola for a 28-27 victory and a spot in next week’s semifinals against Decatur St. Teresa.



“Put it all on my shoulders,” Romine said. “My first instinct was to take a knee. I should have sat on the ball. That’s the bottom line, and it cost us.”



Two plays on Tuscola’s opening drive of the game led to Romine calling that play a third time at the end of the second quarter.



He saw Lukas Hortin wide open on a wheel route on the first play of the game, only to have a bobbled snap wipe out that opportunity. The same thing happened two plays later, except Calhoun’s blitzer ran into Hortin coming out of the backfield.



“That thing’s been so open both times we ran it, and their kid jumped it and made a nice play,” Romine said of Rose’s interception and return for the go-ahead touchdown. “It’s my fault.”



Calhoun coach Aaron Elmore called his opportunistic defense the difference in the game. Calhoun (9-3) also turned a tipped pass into a 26-yard interception return by Wes Klocke in the first quarter, picked off Williams again in the third quarter and got consistent pressure on the Tuscola quarterback.



“There’s no doubt about it: Our defense won this game,” Elmore said. “The three wins we’ve had (in the playoffs) our defense has won the game, and we keep getting better on that side of the ball. We’re breaking on the ball better than we have all year.



“We had it planned out to where we were going to send people after the quarterback. We knew if he got going, we were going to be in trouble because he’s a really good player. We were just trying to make it hard on him to get the ball out.”



While Williams rushed 22 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns, he completed 6 of 14 passes for 77 yards and the three interceptions. Andrew Erickson also rushed eight times for 58 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown that was part of Tuscola’s comeback attempt down two scores with just less than eight minutes to play.



“We got a sense of urgency finally,” Romine said. “Instead of just waiting for them to kind of make a mistake, we started taking it to them, getting off the ball a little better, running a little harder, making some better cuts. Even when we got the ball back there with 48 seconds to go I thought we had a chance to win the game.”



The final margin of victory was a blocked point after attempt by Calhoun after Williams scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:06 on the clock.



“They didn’t want to lose, and if you don’t want to lose you find it deep down,” Elmore said of Tuscola’s rally, which included forcing three consecutive Calhoun three-and-outs. “They were just flying to the ball and at that point in time were making it difficult for us to block them.”



Romine said he considered going for two — and the lead — after Williams’ final touchdown but stuck with sophomore kicker Cade Kresin, who he said was lights out all week in practice and who split the uprights with his first three PATs of Saturday’s game.



A higher snap slowed down the hold, giving Calhoun time to break through and block the kick.



Saturday’s loss left Romine choked up afterward, reflecting on what his seniors accomplished in their four years — especially starting their high school careers the year after Tuscola (11-1) missed the playoffs for the first time in 18 seasons in 2012.



“We climbed back in when they were freshmen, got to the semis when they were sophomores, had an undefeated regular season last year and this year and we’ve been a two-time conference champion,” Romine said. “I can’t even put into words how proud I am of them and what they’ve done to elevate our program to be in a really good spot. They’re a great group of kids, really good football players. They’ll be a really, really special group to me for a long, long time.”

