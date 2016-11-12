Unity loses double-overtime heartbreaker

VIRDEN — Unity forced overtime by scoring twice in a 2-minute, 6-second stretch of the fourth quarter Saturday, but the Rockets lost a 49-42 double-overtime heartbreaker to Virden North Mac in a Class 3A football quarterfinal.



Unity coach Scott Hamilton said his team fought hard but could not overcome four turnovers.



“We came back and got the big interception, but in a playoff game like this, you just can’t turn the ball over as many times as we did,” Hamilton said. “I’m proud of our kids. It’s a tough way to go out, but if these guys will take what they’ve learned here and apply it toward life, they’ll be successful.”



The Panthers (11-1) turned a pair of Rockets turnovers into touchdowns while building a 28-21 halftime lead. North Mac recovered a Unity fumble at the Rockets’ 32 and scored eight plays later to take a 6-0 lead.



The Panthers scored on their second possession to go ahead 12-0 with 3:44 left in the first quarter.



A 30-yard pass from Steven Migut to Jake Reno got Unity (9-3) back into the game late in the first quarter, but North Mac scored twice in the second quarter to take a 28-14 lead.



Unity got touchdowns on a 5-yard run by Keaton Eckstein and a 13-yard run by Migut in the second and trailed 28-21 at the break.



North Mac came out and scored on its first drive of the second half to take a 35-21 lead, but Unity took advantage of a pair of Panthers miscues to tie the game with 5:44 remaining in regulation.



After a Unity fumble near the goal line rolled through the end zone for a touchback, the Rockets rushed North Mac quarterback Grant Graham into making a throw that was picked off by defensive lineman Logan Fisher, who rambled untouched into the end zone to cut the Rockets’ deficit to 35-28.



On the next series, North Mac fumbled, and the Rockets recovered 30 yards from the Panthers’ end zone. A pass-interference call against North Mac put the ball at the Panthers’ 22, and Migut scored his second TD of the game on a 19-yard run. Bobby Barnard’s successful point-after kick tied the score at 35 with 5:44 left.



North Mac almost made the overtime unnecessary, marching from its 9-yard line to the Unity 26 for a last-second field-goal attempt. Logan York’s 44-yard try was wide left, however, and the game headed to overtime.



Unity got the ball first in the extra session and scored on its third play when Migut started right, then ran left for the touchdown.



Barnard’s kick gave the Rockets a 42-35 lead, but the Panthers responded on third and 17 when Graham tossed an alley-oop pass that was caught by Asa Donaldson for the score. York’s PAT forced a second overtime period.



North Mac got the ball first in the second session and scored on its second play from inside the 1. Griffin Hatalla ran the ball in, and the point-after kick gave the Panthers a 49-42 lead.



On what turned out to be Unity’s final possession, Migut was almost picked off in the end zone on first down. Eckstein gained a yard on second down, but the next two pass attempts were incomplete, and the Panthers celebrated their first semifinal berth in school history.



The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Rockets.