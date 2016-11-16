Monticello's Graham finding his footing

Image Gallery: HS Football Playoffs: Monticello vs. Farmington » more photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Caleb Hanson (1) and Cole Reedy (21) at the Class 3A 3rd Round Football Playoff Game at Monticello High School in Monticello, IL on Saturday, November 12th, 2016.

MONTICELLO — The bone on Monticello senior Nathan Graham’s right fibula juts out slightly, made up of two pieces of bone that fused together awkwardly.

The bump on his bone has no longer affected him negatively on the football field as he’s helped the Sages to their first state semifinal appearance since 2002, with a Class 3A state final berth one win away.

So it simply serves as a relic of a difficult junior season after Graham snapped his leg in an outfield collision during the previous baseball season.

“It’s just a little bow-legged, I guess,” Graham said as he pulled up the leg of his warmup pants and pointed to the outside of his lower right leg.

Graham spent a month in a boot after the May injury, and by the time the 2015 football season began, he was ready to play.

But the small speedster was sapped of some of the quickness that made him one of the top receivers in the area. He was still effective on defense, but on offense he wasn’t able to create his normal separation from defenders.

“I felt a little gimpy,” Graham said. “I wasn’t able to cut and move as well. That’s why I wasn’t as effective in games. I felt a little lost. I didn’t know what to do when I got the ball.”

With a new-look spread offense, the Sages were prolific through the air last season. Noah Freemon and Tyus Welter led the area in receiving with a combined 2,220 yards, and the Sages passed for an area-leading 3,465 yards.

Graham, though, was limited to just 174 of those yards.

Most of Monticello’s passing attack, including Freemon and quarterback Brandon Wildman, graduated after last season. But that spread offense remains just as effective, if not more so, in the 2016 season.

Through this year’s postseason quarterfinals, when the Sages’ season ended last year, Monticello has passed for 3,293 yards despite throwing just 265 times, 137 fewer attempts than a year ago.

And once again, the Sages have the top two receivers in the area, led by Graham, whose 1,156 yards are 263 more than the best non-Monticello receiver.

“This offseason, me and (quarterback) Caleb (Hanson) and (receiver) Isiah (Florey) came out a lot on the practice field and ran a lot of routes,” Graham said. “We were expecting a big year — maybe not this big. But it’s all because we worked hard in the offseason.”

In large part due to that passing attack and their dynamic leading receiver, the Sages will take on IC Catholic on Saturday with a chance to reach their first state championship game ever.

“It’s been crazy,” Graham said. “We’ve had just a great year. Our offense has been clicking, our defense has started to click, and everything is just coming our way.”