A closer look: Monticello's Class 3A semifinal

Staff writer SCOTT RICHEY is back with a glance at the only semifinal playoff football game involving an area team Saturday:



CLASS 3A



No. 1 Elmhurst IC Catholic (12-0) at No. 6 Monticello (12-0), 3 p.m.



KNIGHTS TO WATCH: Luke Ricobene, Jr., QB (127-of-189 passing, 2,168 yards, 26 TD, 6 INT; 46 carries, 631 yards, 11 TD); Jordan Rowell, Sr., RB (122 carries, 1,723 yards, 30 TD; 30 receptions, 515 yards, 4 TD); Matt Sutton, Sr., WR (27 receptions, 517 yards, 6 TD); Kemon Reese, So., LB (130 tackles); Jim Kenneally, Sr., DL (76 tackles, 7 sacks, 17 TFL.



SAGES TO WATCH: Caleb Hanson, Sr., QB (193-of-275 passing, 3,109 yards, 37 TD, 6 INT; 103 carries, 654 yards, 11 TD); Lucas Lieb, Jr., TB (129 carries, 969 yards, 14 TD); Nathan Graham, Sr., FL (71 receptions, 1,156 yards, 16 TD); Isiah Florey, Sr., SE (50 receptions, 974 yards, 15 TD); Nathan Harman, Jr., LB (128 tackles, 4 INT); Jack Spence, So., LB (97 tackles); Alek Bundy, So., S (42 tackles, 6 INT).



OF NOTE: Finding the end zone — something that hasn’t been much of an issue for Monticello this season — could be a challenge against IC Catholic. The Knights gave up 49 points to St. Laurence in the second week of the regular season and have allowed just 39 in the 10 games since. The Sages, meanwhile, are averaging 46.5 points per game.