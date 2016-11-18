Harman putting it together for Sages

Other Related Content Monticello's Graham finding his footing

MONTICELLO — Nathan Harman broke quickly toward the pass in the second quarter of last Saturday’s 48-17 Class 3A quarterfinal win against Farmington, and when he grabbed his fourth interception of the season at the 9-yard line, he made a beeline toward the end zone.

Defensive coordinator Matt Sinclair looked at him and laughed as he jogged off the field. Harman smiled back.

“He knew what to expect on that play, he broke on it fast and made a game-changing play,” Sinclair said. “That, to me, is kind of like, ‘OK, he’s starting to put it together.’ ”

The two were thinking the same thing. A year ago, that play never would have happened.

“I don’t think he played the pass once last year,” Sinclair said.

Back then, Harman was a sophomore simply trying to learn to play at the varsity level. He was big and athletic enough to play the part of elite varsity linebacker, but Harman suffered from the same thing that ails most kids who grow up larger and stronger than the rest of the players their age — he could rely on his physical gifts rather than learning the cerebral aspects of the game.

“The first thing that I saw was a really physically gifted kid that had to learn the game of football,” Sinclair said.

“We had to do some creative things last year to cover him up in the passing game because he was so worried about learning how to become a player that everything was a run play last year. I told him, your evolution as a football player this year has got to include being effective in the pass game.”

This year, he’s evolved.

Harman learned from All-Area first-team linebacker Jacob Burton last year and began to study the game.

“I really just admired Jacob and how he played in games and what he would do during them,” Harman said. “(When studying, he would look) at formations and saying out loud what he’s supposed to do and where he’s supposed to be and what he’s going to do during plays.”

Of course, he’s had plenty of practice against the pass. The Sages have the most-prolific air attack in the area, throwing for 3,293 yards. In practice, healthy competition between quarterback Caleb Hanson’s offense and the Harman-led defense has built throughout the season.

“It’s something else, I’ll tell you,” Harman said of the Sages’ offense. “Caleb is one heck of a quarterback, and he can do things I’ve never seen before, with targets and putting things in a window that I didn’t see. It’s challenging, but at the same time it’s also very fun. If you intercept the ball, you can rub it in his face, and he gets a little mad. And then he does the same thing right back at you, throws a touchdown on you. It’s fun.”

By the time Sunday morning rolled around, Harman already had squared up the Sages’ semifinal opponent, IC Catholic. The Class 3A No. 1 Knights knocked off No. 2 Wilmington 48-14 behind size, speed and athleticism that few small schools can match.

“That’s one of the first things you do when you get a scouting report,” Harman said. “You look at their size, how tall they are, then how fast they are on film. That does affect it, but once our coaches get in our mind that we can do anything possible as long as we just do our jobs, and then it starts toning down, like, ‘Wow, we can do something big here if we just do our jobs.’ ”

At 6-foot-1, 210 pounds with a 100-meter time under 12 seconds, the state discus qualifier is one of the Sages who can compete athletically with IC Catholic’s offensive players.

“He is a kid that matches up, and he can have a big impact on how we do on Saturday,” coach Cully Welter said. “He has a nice combination of strength and speed.”

Sinclair thinks Harman has plenty of room to grow, and by the end of his senior year, he expects to see some Division I teams looking his way.

But after two years of seasoning under the former Illinois linebacker, Harman already has become a force in the middle of the Monticello defense.

“He sees the game night and day better than he did last year, and it’s slowing down for him, I think,” Sinclair said. “His growth from the beginning of last year to the end of the year was tremendous, and it’s been even better this year.”