Martin: 'I'm going to cry like a baby'

He is the only area player on the Illini roster.

Michael Martin is a big fan of his hometown (Champaign), smarter than the rest of us (working on his master’s in mechanical engineering) and is proud of his place on the Illinois team (from walk-on to scholarship player).

Staff writer Bob Asmussen sat down with the long snapper for the lengthiest Q&A we have ever done (45 minutes):

Are you Michael or Mike?

I’ve always preferred Michael. I was pretty good about correcting people my freshman year, but I got tired of correcting everyone, so I just let it slide. My mom always stipulated, “It’s not Mike. It’s not Mikey. It’s Michael.” It’s something I’ve always been used to.



What’s it like to play the game upside down?

You stole my joke. Usually, I say, “Playing football turns my world upside down.” It definitely gives you a different viewpoint. I’m very exposed when I play. It’s illegal to hit me when my head’s down, but there is always that risk that someone doesn’t want to follow the rules or wants to be a jerk. My first job is snapping the ball. When I’m snapping the ball, anything can happen. A guy can hit me or run into me. I’ve just got to be prepared for it. The Big Ten refs are pretty good about protecting me.



When did you first realize long snapping was for you?

My sophomore year of high school. My freshman year, it was introduced to me by the freshman coaches at Centennial. I was absolutely terrible to begin. I thought, “Hey, I can figure this out.” The next year, I was the backup long snapper for the varsity. By my junior year, I was the guy. Coach Mike McDonnell really valued me at that position. I like to think he knew the ball was going to get where it needed to every time. He had me do that. I practiced with the D-line and the O-line and a little bit at tight end. He kept me the long snapper. I embraced the role. Good things came out of it.



Is there a secret society of long snappers who will someday rule the world?

Not at all. There’s no secret society, but there is definitely a brotherhood among long snappers and other specialists. Specialists in general are part of the family of the team, but not part of the team. They are all doing their own thing. When you play another team, you have that connection to the specialists because they know what you go through. That’s the world we live in. Every time I shake hands with the other team after the game, I try to find the long snapper and the other specialists and give them props.



Are most of you a bit on the crazy side?

I feel like I’m a bit subdued. I know there are some crazy specialists out there. We’re definitely a different bunch, but we’re the fun ones.



Illinois has done a great job at the position over the years. Why?

Honestly, I have no idea why it’s Long Snapper U., as some people have called it. At Illinois, you’ve got to be pretty smart to get in. You figure out how to get better. It’s not always about your quantity of work but your quality of work. If you can attract bright minds who can figure out how to do things better and more efficiently, there’s a good chance you will see them later down the road playing professionally. Nathan Hodel, for example. There is a quality of work that is expected from a long snapper.



Do you have a long-snapping hero?

Patrick Mannelly for the Bears. He was the longest-tenured Bear of all time (16 years). It’s crazy to think about such a disregarded position could be a staple for a team for so long. That’s a level of longevity I would aspire to.



Do you want to try long snapping at the next level?

Yes. Very much so. By no means am I there yet. There’s a lot of work I have to put in. I have to put on some weight. In the NFL, you’re expected to be a much better blocker.



Who do you hang out with?

The kickers and the punters and the other specialists. We’re a tight-knit group. I live with Ryan Frain, Chase McLaughlin and Joe Spencer. We’re good friends.



Can we talk about bad snaps?

I always thought that you need to embrace your failures. I’ve certainly had some snaps that did not go the way I wanted to. But it’s just part of being a long snapper. You have to understand what went wrong and move on to the next one. If you have a high snap, you can’t overcompensate and roll one on the ground. Fortunately in college, I have never snapped it past anybody.



(Today) the winds might be nasty.

It’s part of life. Memorial Stadium is notorious for having unpredictable winds.



What would a win against Iowa mean for you and the team?

I spent a lot of fall days here when I was growing up. Just having that last memory of playing at Memorial Stadium, it would mean the absolute world to me. It’s the end of a road, and it’s going to be a very emotional day for me. A lot of good memories. It’s going to be nice, but it’s going to (stink) at the same time. I’m going to cry like a baby. Guaranteed. For me, having it be such a goal: be an Illinois football player, earn a scholarship, get to play. To have that come to an end is going to be overwhelming to me.



You are a townie. What are the positives?

It’s a role that I’ve certainly embraced. When guys poke fun at Champaign, I say, “Hey, you chose to come here.” I defend the place. I’m never too far from home. My parents have never missed a game, home or away. That means a lot to me. Being a townie, I’ve been around this my entire life. I have that sense of pride. This is my town. This is my university.



Is there a negative?

Part of going to college is going away and experiencing something new. It’s nice to be not too far from home. Eventually, I have to leave. Being so close to home, the positives outweigh the negatives.



Did you consider other schools?

I was definitely looking at academics first. I took a visit to Purdue. I did a very, very unofficial visit to their facilities; I don’t even think I met with the coach. I considered an Ivy League school, University of Pennsylvania. I got in. As soon as I got the opportunity to walk on here, I knew I was coming here.



How about the Michael Martin Weight Room at Centennial?

I’ve got to make some money first. I hope to be able to donate down the road.



When do you start looking for a job?

Now. I’ve been a bit lazy about it. I’ve got one semester left. I’ve got one class I have to take. It’s going to consume a lot of my time. I’m going to be interviewing next semester for jobs.



What do you want to be when you grow up?

I just want to be happy. I don’t like to do just one thing a long time. I hope I’m keeping things interesting for me.



When you went on scholarship before the start of this season, what did that mean to you?

It was unbelievable. It was (the) culmination of a lot of hard work. Part of my dream was to be a scholarship athlete at the University of Illinois. I got to check that one off. It was at a team meeting. Coach (Lovie) Smith said, “How about a scholarship?” I said, “Sounds good, Coach.” It was in front of the whole team, so it was really cool. It meant a lot to me. There was a lot of sacrifice that went into it.



Your family has been longtime season ticket-holders. When was your first trip to the stadium?

I went to games in utero in 1993.



Can Illinois football be great again?

Yes. It’s going to take time. Josh Whitman, when he first came in, he made a move and everyone was shocked. Two days later, coach Lovie Smith walks through the door. I knew Josh had a plan. It’s going to take time. Rome wasn’t built in a day. Neither is Illinois football going to. There are going to be some growing pains. We’re focused on getting better.



President Trump. What do you think?

I’m interested to see what he’s going to do. I did not personally align myself with either major candidate this election cycle. He didn’t become a billionaire accidentally. It’s already clear he’s had some resistance around the country. Life goes on. It’s going to be interesting.



Tell me something people don’t know about you.

I did musical theater in high school. You’d be surprised at how mentally prepared I was for a high-pressure situation. You can’t get stage fright. Dancing in musicals helped with my coordination.



Tell me something people don’t know about a teammate.

(Kicker) Chase McLaughlin has an unhealthy obsession with the state of Texas and corn. He’s from Texas. His room in our apartment is as Texas as it could be. He’s got a Texas flag on the wall. His blanket is the same. He’s got boots with the Texas state flag on it. He’s got a hat that says, “Make Texas a country again.” And he just loves corn. He was so happy to find out that Urbana had a sweetcorn festival. He loved going there.