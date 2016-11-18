Sages hungry for title-game berth

MONTICELLO — Saturday afternoon playoff football means one item the Monticello players can look forward to on Saturday mornings: bacon and eggs.



“We have playoff breakfast,” Monticello wideout Nathan Graham said. “The parents make it for us.”



If host Monticello (12-0) can beat IC Catholic (12-0) in a 3 p.m. Class 3A state semifinal game on Saturday, then the Sages will get to enjoy playoff breakfast again next week while making the program’s first trip to a state title game. Win on Saturday and Monticello will face either Carlinville (11-1) or North Mac (11-1) at 4 p.m. next Friday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.



“It’s something that we talked about before the year,” Graham said. “I couldn’t explain how it would feel to play there.”



Monticello coach Cully Welter has led three teams he coached at Aledo to Memorial Stadium, coaching the school to 2A state titles in 2001 and 2002.



“There’s no doubt we want to be successful and we want to win games, but we feel like that’s never going to happen if you don’t do the little things right,” Welter said. “We’ve really tried to focus on enjoying being part of a program, coming together as a group and focusing on those things while we let the outcome take care of themselves.”