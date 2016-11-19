High school football scoreboard: Nov. 19, 2016

The road to Champaign will become complete for seven high school football teams across the state today.

One of those is Monticello, the only area football program still left in the playoffs.

The Sages (12-0) will host IC Catholic (12-0) at 3 p.m. today in a Class 3A state semifinal game, the first trip to the semifinals for Monticello since 2002.

One high school football team has already clinched a spot in Champaign for next weekend, with Johnsburg defeating Chicago Phillips 23-20 in overtime on Friday night in a Class 4A state semifinal.

Johnsburg (13-0) will face either Rochester (11-1) or Canton (10-2) at 7 p.m. next Friday in the 4A state title game.

If Monticello wins today, the Sages will make their first-ever state title game appearance at 4 p.m. next Friday in Champaign, with Monticello taking on either Carlinville (11-1) or North Mac (11-1).

Those two teams are slated for a 2 p.m. kickoff today in Virden.

Monticello features a pass-heavy offense, led by quarterback Caleb Hanson, who has thrown for more than 3,100 yards this season and 37 touchdowns.

It'll be interesting to see how the Sages fare today if the winds that were prevalent across the area persist throughout today's game.

Here's a closer look at today's game, courtesy staff writer Scott Richey, who provides what players to watch for and how they've fared so far this season.

And our preps coordinator, Anthony Zilis, was over in Monticello earlier this week to profile a few key Sages for coach Cully Welter's program.

For updates on how Monticello is doing throughout its game, check back here as we will update our scoreboard every time a score happens over in Piatt County.