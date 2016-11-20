Monticello dreams dashed in semifinals

Image Gallery: HS Football Playoffs : Monticello vs IC Catholic » more Photo by: Holly Hart Monticello Head Coach Cully Welter reacts to his teams loss in the semifinal playoff game against IC Catholic. Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.

MONTICELLO — Cully Welter grew emotional as he looked up at the stands at the Monticello football field as the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 48-6 Class 3A semifinal loss to Elmhurst IC Catholic drew to a close.



This undefeated Sages team that obliterated Welter’s preseason expectations had captivated the town. As the realization set in that they wouldn’t play for a state championship the following week at Memorial Stadium, most of the purple-and-gold crowd stood by.



“There were so many people still there,” Welter said. “I just appreciated that they stuck with the kids to the end of the game.”



The contest wasn’t always a rout.



After IC Catholic surged to big leads early throughout the playoffs, when it had defeated teams by a combined score of 162-22 heading into Saturday’s game, Monticello turned the tables on the Knights. Jack Lienhart intercepted a pass deep in IC Catholic territory on the first drive, leading to Caleb Hanson’s 2-yard touchdown run with 10:35 left in the first quarter.



“They kind of jumped on people with big plays early in games and sort of forced the issue,” Welter said. “Now we were in a position to at least be competitive, so it was a great way to start the game.”



Northern Illinois commit Jordan Rowell, who ran for 296 yards and four touchdowns, responded less than a minute later with a 7-yard touchdown run. IC Catholic wouldn’t score again, though, until 8:35 left in the second quarter, when Rowell ran for another touchdown.



Early in the fourth quarter, the game remained a contest at 27-6 after the Knights scored once through the air and once on the ground.



Late in the third, Monticello had a shot to reduce the lead to two possessions with the ball inside the IC Catholic 10-yard line, but the Sages couldn’t punch in another touchdown.



“If we score there, it’s still a game,” Welter said. “We still would have had a lot of work to do, but anything could have happened at that point. Obviously, a lot would have had to go right because of how talented they were as a team, but to feel like you were still in the game at that point was a good feeling.”



During the last 6:37 of the game, IC Catholic sealed the contest with three quick touchdowns.



Hanson, an all-state quarterback, ran for 55 yards and passed for 73, although he was held to 10-of-31 accuracy and two interceptions against an overpowering team.



The Sages picked off two passes, including one in the second quarter by Nathan Harman, and were able to hold a normally balanced IC Catholic offense to 91 passing yards, which Welter called a small victory. The Knights, though, gained 508 yards on the ground.



While they lost to a juggernaut, the Sages far exceeded expectations after losing a bevy of seniors last year and only bringing back seven this year. Though they fell short of their ultimate goal, Welter will remember this season for the 12 consecutive wins rather than the lone loss.



“What I love about runs in the playoffs is the amount of practice time you get. When you look at the youth that we had, you could tell a lot of kids matured during that time,” Welter said. “I think any coach will tell you, any community will tell you when you’re able to make a run like this, the amount of bonding that takes place. Ultimately that’s the best part of high school sports.



“Obviously, (I’ll look back on this season) very fondly. I’m very pleased with the way they progressed throughout the year. You’re always disappointed when you fall a game short of the title game, but I think this team at least met or greatly exceeded expectations.”