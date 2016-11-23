81st N-G All-State Football Team: Meet the first-team and special-mention picks

FIRST TEAM



QUARTERBACKS



NAME, HIGH SCHOOL HT. WT. YR. BOB ASMUSSEN’S COMMENT



Rey Estes, East St. Louis 6-1 173 Sr. He’s the one throwing all those passes to POY Thomas. Next season, the dual-threat standout will play in the SEC at Missouri.



Samson Evans, Prairie Ridge 6-1 195 Jr. MAC schools, service academies have made offers. He ran for 239 yards and seven TDs against Montini.



Caleb Hanson, Monticello 6-0 190 Sr. Strong candidate for N-G All-Area Player of the Year after leading his team to the state semifinals



Zach Oles, Palatine 6-0 200 Sr. Dual-threat player, who is weighing his college options, drew the praise of several rival coaches, who listed him as a “must” for the first team.



RUNNING BACKS



Geno Hess, Peoria 5-10 181 Jr. Forced his way on to first team with 2,500 yards, 42 rushing touchdowns. A big reason his team will go over 6,000 yards rushing for the season.



Jack Jessen, Willowbrook 5-10 190 Sr. Conference offensive MVP ran for 1,600 yards and 21 touchdowns. Also could have made team as linebacker with 138 stops.



Tremayne Lee, Springfield SH-G 5-9 190 Jr. Conference Player of the Year averaging better than a first down every carry for state finalists.



Jacardia Wright, Decatur St. Teresa 6-0 198 So. Big-time college interest who has 39 rushing touchdowns this season. Could join Kendrick Foster as only three-time All-Stater.



RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS



Avante’ Cox, Rochester 6-0 180 Sr. Ranks with current Illini Zach Grant among the best in school history, helping Rockets get back to state title game.



Cole Kmet, St. Viator 6-6 235 Sr. Notre Dame-bound tight end ranks among the top five prospects in the state. Had 50-plus catches as a senior and will play in U.S. Army All-American Bowl.



Jake Marwede, Loyola Academy 6-5 235 Sr. Standout receiver, the conference Player of the Year, committed to Duke. Also had Alabama, Ohio State offers.



Matt Pollack, Lincoln-Way Central 6-0 175 Sr. Three-sport standout called a “game-changer” by his coach, forcing opponents to plan against him. Bulk of his work is at receiver but also an effective runner.



Ricky Smalling, Chicago Brother Rice 6-1 190 Sr. Illinois commit ranked among the nation’s top receiver prospects. Will have a chance to play immediately for Lovie Smith’s team.



Jeff Thomas, East St. Louis 5-10 165 Sr. News-Gazette All-State POY weighing offers from everybody, including defending national champion Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State and Miami.



OFFENSIVE LINEMEN



Sam Diehl, Lincoln-Way East 6-3 280 Sr. Called a “complete package,” by his coach Rob Zvonar, the team leader will spend his college years at Colgate.



Kevin Jarvis, Maine South 6-5 340 Sr. Bulldozer is the best offensive lineman David Inserra has ever coached. On his way to Michigan State, where he’ll create huge holes. Also a force on defensive line.



Matt Ricketts, Galesburg 6-4 290 Sr. MAC schools, North Dakota State among those interested in big guy, who continues the long line of college prospects coached by Tim Dougherty.



John Michael Schmitz, Homewood-Flossmoor 6-4 285 Sr. Has offers from Purdue, Louisville, others but committed to undefeated Western Michigan. Two-year starting left tackle helped team average over 40 points a game.



Joe Spivak, Montini 6-1 295 Sr. Two-way player committed to Northwestern on Tuesday after a standout career for the 2015 state champs. Three-year starter went 44-9 during his four seasons.



DEFENSIVE LINEMEN



A.J. Epenesa, Edwardsville 6-5 270 Sr. Iowa-bound end was considered for our POY, which went to another St. Louis-area star. Rated the top recruiting prospect in Illinois. Also a basketball, track standout.



Weston Kramer, Marmion Academy 6-2 275 Sr. Northern Illinois-bound tackle hit double-digit sacks this season. Coach describes him as “old school, first to practice, last to leave.”



Austin Mathis, Rochester 6-3 250 Sr. Talented two-way player is also one of the best offensive linemen for perennial power. Second on the team in tackles.



Devin O’Rourke, Lincoln-Way East 6-6 245 Jr. End is considering an offer from Lovie Smith. With the many departures up front, he likely will have a chance to play early.



Jacub Panasiuk, Lake Park 6-4 260 Sr. Sackmaster is the latest in line of defensive standouts from Chicagoland to commit to Michigan State.



John Pempek, Springfield SH-G 6-3 305 Sr. Coach Ken Leonard ranks the big guy among his all-time best, helping state finalists stuff opponents’ running games.



LINEBACKERS



Sean Coghlan, Chicago St. Rita 6-0 210 Sr. Smart guy led team in tackles by more than 40. Conference defensive MVP is also a standout volleyball player, earning all-league honors last season.



Blake Holley, Barrington 5-11 215 Sr. Conference defensive POY, who will play next year at Navy, finished his final season with 122 total tackles for Joe Sanchez’s program.



Frank Letizia, Lemont 5-11 190 Sr. Spent most of his time in the opponents’ backfield, with nine sacks and 33 tackles for loss. Coach Bret Kooi called him one of the smartest players he’s ever coached.



SECONDARY



Camron Harrell, Bradley-Bourbonnais 5-10 195 Sr. Ballhawk (six INTs) was also productive on offense as runner/returner. Next stop: playing for Kirk Ferentz at Iowa.



Caleb Fauver, Salt Fork 6-1 180 Sr. Yes, he finished third in N-G area in scoring, but where he really made his mark was on defense with 10 interceptions.



Cameron Ruiz, Lakes 5-11 165 Sr. Northwestern commit a three-year standout on defense, also a leader on offense with 1,500 yards rushing and 17 TDs.



Jace James, Glenbard West 6-1 185 Sr. Another All-Stater who’ll suit up at Northwestern, two-way player also could have made the team at receiver. His 11 interceptions put him on defense.



SPECIALIST



Sean McNulty, Maine South 6-2 210 Sr. An exceptional kicker (12 of 15 on FGs), but what sealed his spot on the first team is his versatility. Also works as team’s starting right tackle and at outside linebacker.



SPECIAL MENTION 100



QUARTERBACKS



NAME SCHOOL YEAR



Jake Arthur Lincoln-Way East Sr.



Jaxon Aubry Joliet West So.



Josh Bean Hinsdale Central Sr.



Tim Brenneisen Springfield SHG Sr.



Morion Burtis Bradley-Bourbonnais Jr.



Tommy Herion Loyola Academy Sr.



D.J. Lee St. Thomas More Sr.



Derek Kyler DeKalb Sr.



Nick Leongas Maine South Sr.



Brady Miller Plainfield North Jr.



Spencer Nagel Lemont Sr.



Grant Price Normal Community Sr.



Luke Ricobene IC Catholic Jr.



Quentin Smith Danville Sr.



Coran Taylor Peoria Jr.



Tyler Ward Plano Sr.



Javon Williams Jr. Centralia Jr.



Adam Walton Carlinville Sr.



Kaleb Williams Tuscola Sr.



RUNNING BACKS



Mitch Bierman Newton Sr.



A.J. Christensen Forreston Jr.



Arthur Cox Dixon Jr.



DaQuan Cross West Aurora Sr.



Jacob Dixon Carlinville Sr.



Manny Ebirim Prairie Ridge Sr.



Jace Franklin Williamsville Sr.



Mason Hewitt O’Fallon Sr.



Tyler Hoosman Plainfield North Sr.



Darreontae Jackson St. Viator Sr.



Izaack Kitchens Bismarck-Henning Jr.



Fotis Kokosioulis Maine South Jr.



Justin Martinez Byron Sr.



Alex Peete Johnsburg Sr.



Giovanni Purpura McHenry Sr.



Jared Reese Deer Creek-Mackinaw Sr.



Kyle Rock Loyola Academy Sr.



Jordan Rowell IC Catholic Sr.



Brenton Shaw Harlem Sr.



Vittorio Tricase Glenbard North Sr.



RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS



Logan Allsup Maroa-Forsyth Sr.



Luke Ford Carterville Jr.



Nathan Graham Monticello Sr.



Jonathan Kelso Willowbrook Sr.



Charles Kuhle Mount Zion Sr.



Nico LoDolce Johnsburg Jr.



Zach Miller Genoa-Kingston Sr.



Jeremy Nelson Lincoln-Way East Sr.



Ben Nichols Mercer County Sr.



Alec Pierce Glenbard West Jr.



Tyrice Richie Homewood-Flossmoor Sr.



Brantrell Seymore Reavis Sr.



Cole Tucker DeKalb Sr.



Grant Weis Maroa-Forsyth Sr.



OFFENSIVE LINEMEN



Sam Ambrogio St. Charles North Sr.



Evan Day Batavia Sr.



Nathan Gray Naperville North Sr.



Niko Ivanisevic Hinsdale Central Sr.



Jeff Jenkins Prairie Ridge Jr.



Tyler Jost Libertyville Sr.



Jamezz Kimbrough Homewood-Flossmoor Sr.



Sam Luckenbill Decatur St. Teresa Sr.



Hunter Mull Deer Creek-Mackinaw Jr.



Billy Trosper Byron Sr.



Mitch West Montini Sr.



DEFENSIVE LINEMEN



Ari Ekowa Plainfield North Sr.



Chris Elmore Chicago Phillips Sr.



Dabari Freemon Chicago Corliss Sr.



Kendrick Green Peoria Sr.



Brady Hall Sterling Sr.



John Mitchell Crete-Monee Sr.



Peter Pigatti Hinsdale Central Sr.



Tate Rujawitz Edwardsville Sr.



Jordan Williams Centennial Sr.



LINEBACKERS



Micah Awodiran Chicago Marist Sr.



Matt Brenneisen Springfield SHG So.



Dylan Chism Carlinville Sr.



Ken Dixon East St. Louis Sr.



Gianni Frasca Hinsdale Central Sr.



Noah Gipe Forreston Sr.



James Knight East St. Louis Sr.



Jacob Ommen Prairie Ridge Jr.



Mike Pusateri Maine South Sr.



Anthony Quinn Richards Sr.



Jacob Richard St. Thomas More Sr.



Austin Ruetsche St. Viator Sr.



Andrew Smith Vernon Hills Sr.



Courtney Williams Corliss Sr.



Ben Wong Normal Community Sr.



SECONDARY



Jake Beesley Champaign Central Sr.



Kevin Block Plainfield North Sr.



Khalif Copeland Willowbrook Sr.



Julian Hill Pekin Sr.



Dalton Hoel Tuscola Jr.



Luke Lambird Richland County Sr.



Peyton Nigro Lincoln-Way Central Jr.



SPECIALISTS



Caleb Griffin Danville Jr.



Riley Patterson Edwardsville Sr.



Hunter Reed Dunlap Sr.



Andre Szmyt Vernon Hills Sr.



Tim Zaleski Chicago St. Rita Sr.